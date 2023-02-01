NEW ENTRY In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Vikram Wadhwa Confirms Playing THIS Role In The HIT Show

Featuring
Neil
Bhatt,
Ayesha
Singh,
and
Aishwarya
Sharma
in
the
lead
roles,
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
premiered
on
Star
Plus
in
October
2020
and
has
been
fetching
huge
numbers
since
then.
Despite
receiving
criticism
for
its
storyline,
the
show
has
been
a
huge
hit
among
viewers.
To
make
the
show
more
interesting
and
entertaining
for
fans,
the
makers
have
planned
a
new
entry
in
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin.
TV
actor
Vikram
Wadhwa,
who
has
featured
in
various
popular
shows
including
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
Imlie,
and
Choti
Sarrdaarni
among
others,
has
confirmed
his
entry
in
the
popular
Star
Plus
show.
Confirming
his
entry,
Vikram
told
ETimes,
"It's
a
great
feeling
to
be
a
part
of
such
a
big
prime-time
show.
It's
like
one
more
feather
on
my
cap.
This
feeling
can't
be
described
in
words.
I
have
played
this
particular
cop
character
many
times
on
screen
but
this
time,
I
am
enjoying
it
a
lot
and
the
audience
will
witness
a
lot
of
drama
in
the
upcoming
episodes."
Sharing
the
equation
he
shares
with
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
team,
the
actor
added,
"Well,
all
the
cast
and
crew
members
are
so
amazing
that
I
couldn't
feel
for
a
second
that
I
was
new
to
the
show.
They
all
welcomed
me
with
so
much
love
and
warmth.
My
first
shot
was
with
Sai
(Ayesha
Singh).
I
must
say
she's
very
welcoming
and
a
super
talented
actress.
I
thoroughly
enjoyed
shooting
my
first
scene
with
her."
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!
Story first published: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 14:00 [IST]