Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Tanvi Thakkar & Actor-Hubby Expecting First Child; See Pregnancy Announcement

Tanvi Thakkar Is Pregnant

The TV actress is expecting her first child with actor-husband Aditya Kapadia. Yes, you read that right! Taking to social media, the much-in-love couple shared the good news with fans as they welcome New Year on Sunday (January 1).

Tanvi-Aditya’s Pregnancy Announcement

Tanvi and Aditya announced their pregnancy in the cutest way possible. They posted a filmy poster with their names inscribed at the top. The title seems to be 'Meet the Parents'. On the poster, the couple is seen twinning in matching T-shirts with 'Promoted to Mommy' abd 'Promoted to Daddy' written on them.

Baby Due In July

Posting the cute poster with their followers on social media, theywrote, "From 2022 to "3" (baby emoticon) #newbeginnings." Take a look at their announcement post here. The couple will be welcoming their little bundle of joy in July this year.

Tanvi And Aditya’s Love Story

For the unversed, Tanvi and Aditya first met each other in 2012 on the sets of their Star Plus show Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and fell in love with each other while shooting together.

Engagement & Long Wait For Marriage

After dating each other for a few months, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level by getting engaged in 2013. However, they took a long time to tie the knot. Seven long years after exchanging rings, they got married on February 16, 2021. After almost two years of exchanging wedding vows, they are finally set to become parents. Heartiest congratulations to them.

Who Is Aditya Kapadia?

Aditya Kapadia started his acting career as a child artist and was seen in various popular shows like Just Mohabbat, Hip Hip Hurray, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, and Son Pari among others. After growing up, he returned to TV with Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and later starred in Adaalat, Suryaputra Karn, and was last seen in SAB TV's Tera Yaar Hoon Main.