After Leaving Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, THIS Actor Bags A Popular ZEE TV Show; Check Details Here

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin premiered on Star Plus in October 2020 and has been performing well since then.

Despite receiving a mixed response from fans due to its storyline, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been fetching impressive numbers and is currently among the top-rated shows across channels.

Besides the lead trio, actor Yogendra Vikram Singh too played the pivotal role of Samrat in the hit series. However, before the recent leap, the makers killed his character in the show after which his wife Pratralekha aka Pakhi got married to Virat leaving fans disappointed.

While Yogendra's track in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ended a few months ago, the actor has finally bagged a new show. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, he has bagged a pivotal role in the popular ZEE TV show Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

According to a Tellychakkar report, Yogendra Vikram Singh is going to enter Meet soon and will be seen playing a character that is going to be totally different from Samrat.

However, an official announcement is still awaited.

For the unversed, ZEE TV's Meet features Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey in the lead roles. Recently, Ashi's Ye Un Dino Ki Baat Hai co-star Randeep Rai too entered the show in a cameo role.

After him, Yogendra Vikram Singh's entry in Meet is surely going to make the show more interesting. It premiered on the channel in August 2021 and has its set of loyal viewers. We hope that the actor's entry increases the ratings too.

On the career front, the actor has been a part of various films and TV shows. Before Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, he also played a pivotal role in Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki. He has been a part of movies like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Saand Ki Aankh, Trapped, NH10, Baabarr, and Mirza Juuliet.

Keep watching this space for more updates!