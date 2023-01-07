After Leaving Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, THIS Actor Bags A Popular ZEE TV Show; Check Details Here

Neil
Bhatt,
Ayesha
Singh,
and
Aishwarya
Sharma's
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
premiered
on
Star
Plus
in
October
2020
and
has
been
performing
well
since
then.
Despite
receiving
a
mixed
response
from
fans
due
to
its
storyline,
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
has
been
fetching
impressive
numbers
and
is
currently
among
the
top-rated
shows
across
channels.
Besides
the
lead
trio,
actor
Yogendra
Vikram
Singh
too
played
the
pivotal
role
of
Samrat
in
the
hit
series.
However,
before
the
recent
leap,
the
makers
killed
his
character
in
the
show
after
which
his
wife
Pratralekha
aka
Pakhi
got
married
to
Virat
leaving
fans
disappointed.
While
Yogendra's
track
in
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
ended
a
few
months
ago,
the
actor
has
finally
bagged
a
new
show.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Reportedly,
he
has
bagged
a
pivotal
role
in
the
popular
ZEE
TV
show
Meet
Badlegi
Duniya
Ki
Reet.
After
him,
Yogendra
Vikram
Singh's
entry
in
Meet
is
surely
going
to
make
the
show
more
interesting.
It
premiered
on
the
channel
in
August
2021
and
has
its
set
of
loyal
viewers.
We
hope
that
the
actor's
entry
increases
the
ratings
too.
On
the
career
front,
the
actor
has
been
a
part
of
various
films
and
TV
shows.
Before
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin,
he
also
played
a
pivotal
role
in
Jaat
Na
Poocho
Prem
Ki.
He
has
been
a
part
of
movies
like
Gunjan
Saxena:
The
Kargil
Girl,
Saand
Ki
Aankh,
Trapped,
NH10,
Baabarr,
and
Mirza
Juuliet.