Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary Introduce Their ‘Miracle Baby’ Divisha With An Adorable Pic

The
year
2022
has
been
quite
special
for
Debina
Bonnerjee
and
Gurmeet
Choudhary.
After
all,
the
power
couple
had
embraced
parenthood
for
the
first
time
with
the
arrival
of
their
daughter
Lianna
in
April.
While
the
couple
was
over
the
moon
about
this
new
chapter
of
their
lives,
Debina
made
the
headlines
as
she
announced
her
second
pregnancy
in
August
2022.
As
the
couple
was
elated
about
the
big
news,
they
welcomed
a
premature
baby
girl
in
December.
They
had
even
shared
the
news
of
her
arrival
on
social
media
and
named
the
miracle
baby
as
Divisha.
As
Debina
and
Gurmeet
are
enjoying
the
beautiful
phase
of
parenthood,
fans
have
been
waiting
to
get
a
glimpse
of
Divisha.
And
now,
the
wait
is
finally
over
as
the
power
couple
has
shared
a
beautiful
post
to
introduce
their
miracle
baby
to
the
world.
In
the
first
pic,
Debina
was
seen
dressed
in
a
pastel
blue
coloured
gown
with
a
shimmery
touch
while
Gurmeet
looked
dapper
in
a
royal
blue
coloured
suit.
They
were
seen
holding
little
Divisha
in
their
arms
and
were
kissing
the
baby.
The
next
pic
featured
Gurmeet
holding
Lianna
in
his
arms
while
Debina
was
all
smiles
posing
with
Divisha.
She
captioned
the
post
as,
"Hi
World!
That's
my
miracle
baby
@divishaadiva.
Good
vibes
&
blessings
always".
Earlier,
Debina
had
opened
up
about
her
second
pregnancy
and
stated,
"The
second
pregnancy,
initially
was
a
cakewalk.
I
had
no
discomfort.
It
was
just
so
normal,
no
aversion
to
food
or
smell,
or
constipation.
I
was
shooting,
dancing
and
working
out.
But
in
the
last
month,
things
went
a
little
haywire.
But
that
is
fine.
Instead
of
going
through
an
entirely
difficult
pregnancy,
being
bedridden,
a
little
bit
of
discomfort
is
fine.
At
the
last
minute
(before
the
delivery),
we
all
sat
and
discussed,
that
'I'm
not
in
my
20s
or
early
30s,
that
everything
will
be
fine'.
And
went
ahead
with
that
thought
in
our
mind".