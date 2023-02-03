Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary Introduce Their ‘Miracle Baby’ Divisha With An Adorable Pic

The year 2022 has been quite special for Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary. After all, the power couple had embraced parenthood for the first time with the arrival of their daughter Lianna in April. While the couple was over the moon about this new chapter of their lives, Debina made the headlines as she announced her second pregnancy in August 2022. As the couple was elated about the big news, they welcomed a premature baby girl in December. They had even shared the news of her arrival on social media and named the miracle baby as Divisha.

As Debina and Gurmeet are enjoying the beautiful phase of parenthood, fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of Divisha. And now, the wait is finally over as the power couple has shared a beautiful post to introduce their miracle baby to the world. In the first pic, Debina was seen dressed in a pastel blue coloured gown with a shimmery touch while Gurmeet looked dapper in a royal blue coloured suit. They were seen holding little Divisha in their arms and were kissing the baby. The next pic featured Gurmeet holding Lianna in his arms while Debina was all smiles posing with Divisha. She captioned the post as, "Hi World! That's my miracle baby @divishaadiva. Good vibes & blessings always".

Earlier, Debina had opened up about her second pregnancy and stated, "The second pregnancy, initially was a cakewalk. I had no discomfort. It was just so normal, no aversion to food or smell, or constipation. I was shooting, dancing and working out. But in the last month, things went a little haywire. But that is fine. Instead of going through an entirely difficult pregnancy, being bedridden, a little bit of discomfort is fine. At the last minute (before the delivery), we all sat and discussed, that 'I'm not in my 20s or early 30s, that everything will be fine'. And went ahead with that thought in our mind".