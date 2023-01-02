Gurmeet Choudhary Shows Off Injury He Got While Rescuing Debina From Mob, Netizens Say ‘Bht Bhynkr Injury....

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary recently attended a New Year's Eve party with his wife, Debina Bonnerjee, where he sustained an injury. A video of the event has been shared online, showing Gurmeet protecting his wife Debina Bonnerjee from the crowd is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Gurmeet can be seen taking steps to keep Debina safe from the mob, which was trying to click selfies.

In a video that circulated online, Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina were surrounded by fans at an event who wanted to take pictures with them. During the commotion, Gurmeet ended up scratching his leg. Gurmeet tried keeping his calm when their fans pounded him and Debina for some pictures with them.

Both Gurmeet and Debina were dressed stylishly, with Gurmeet in a neon jacket and Debina in a red saree. They were eventually escorted out of the event by security. The video was shared on an Instagram account that covers celebrity news. Many people praised Gurmeet for being a devoted husband, while others joked about his injury. Apparently, Gurmeet's injury is not a major one, and his flaunting such a minor scratch annoys netizens in a bid to grab attention from the public.

The video shared by a paparazzi account showing the two being escorted by security personnel irked netizens, and they started trolling the actor mercilessly. One user wrote, "OMG kitna jyada chot hai, emergency me leke jayo isko koi yr! Another comment read, "Wow!!kitna amazing aadmi hai. One user pointed out, "Even a 5 year old doesn't show off his little injuries in public." One Instagram user said, "Ise kehte h khud ka mjk bnwana." Another netizen commented saying, "Arey koi ambulance bulao itni chount lagi hai to bechare ko." "Ye itni si chot ko social media par aise dikhaynge jese ki chaati par goli khaa kar aaye hai," said another one.

Talking about the duo, Gurmeet and Debina, after dating for seven years, got married in February 2011 and recently became proud parents to two daughters in a span of eight months. Workwise, Gurmeet has been a part of some popular tv shows such as Kumkum, Mayavi, Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi, and so on. Debina, on the other hand, who is also an actress, has acted in TV serials like Mayavi, Ramayan, Aahat, Chidiya Ghar, and others.

