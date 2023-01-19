Chat Mangni, Pat Byaah! TV Actors Krishna & Khanjan Get Engaged Last Week, To Tie The Knot On January 26

After
Anupamaa
actor
Rushad
Rana
and
Ketaki
Walawalkar,
another
TV
couple
is
all
set
to
take
their
relationship
to
the
next
level
by
getting
married.
Well,
we're
talking
about
actors
Krishna
Gokani
and
Khanjan
Thumbar.
After
being
friends
with
each
other
for
eight
long
years,
Krishna
and
Khanjan
recently
got
engaged
to
each
other,
on
January
15.
Taking
to
social
media,
the
actress
posted
a
picture
from
their
engagement
ceremony
and
shared
the
news.
She
wrote,
"I
chose
you
&
I'll
choose
you
over
&
over,
without
pause,
without
doubt,
in
a
heartbeat,
I'll
keep
choosing
you,
because
god
blessed
me
with
you.Thank
you
for
being
you...
big
congratulations
to
us...
#couplegoals
#kk
#khanjanthumbar
#krishnagokani"
Take
a
look
at
the
photos
below:
The
newly-engaged
couple
is
now
all
set
to
get
married
on
January
26
in
the
presence
of
their
families
and
close
friends.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Talking
abou
their
love
story,
Krishna
told
ETimes,
"Khanjan
and
I
have
been
friends
for
about
eight
years
but
never
thought
of
dating
each
other.
I
guess
not
getting
into
the
mandatory
dating
phase
makes
our
relationship
unique
(smiles).
It
was
only
while
working
together
for
a
play,
which
he
has
produced,
directed
and
acted
in
and
I
was
an
executive
producer
on
it,
that
he
developed
feelings
for
me."
She
added,
"Honestly,
I
was
a
bit
sceptical
about
it,
as
I
have
seen
two
people
falling
in
love
Just
because
that
meet
every
day
for
work.
I
hoped
that
Khanjan's
feelings
for
me
wasn't
a
result
of
that.
I
am
glad
that
wasn't
the
case
with
us.
He
took
me
by
surprise
by
proposing
to
me
on
January
1
and
I
said
yes."
Sharing
his
side
of
the
story,
Khanjan
stated,
"We
hit
it
off
instantly
as
friends.
I
always
liked
her
aura.
The
friendship
phase
went
on
for
a
long
time,
as
the
thought
of
having
a
fling
to
know
each
other
as
partners
never
crossed
our
minds.
When
my
parents
pressured
me
to
get
married,
I
could
only
think
of
Krishna.
She
is
homely
yet
ambitious
about
her
career."
For
the
unversed,
Krishan
is
best
known
for
playing
the
lead
role
in
the
popular
Star
Plus
show
Hamari
Devrani
and
was
last
seen
in
SAB
TV's
Woh
Teri
Bhabhi
Hai
Pagle.
Khanjan,
on
the
other
hand,
was
a
part
of
SAB
TV's
Bhakharwadi.
Heartiest
congratulations
to
the
couple!