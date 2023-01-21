4 Years Before Imlie, Karan Vohra & Megha Chakraborty Romanced Each Other In THIS Star Plus Show
Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra are currently winning hearts with their performances in the hit Star Plus show Imlie. However, did you know that they first teamed up with each other in 2018 for another Star Plus show?
Gul
Khan's
Imlie
premiered
on
Star
Plus
in
2020
with
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
in
the
titular
role.
Also
featuring
Gashmeer
Mahajani,
Mayuri
Deshmukh,
and
Fahmaan
Khan
in
the
main
roles,
the
show
proved
to
be
a
huge
hit
among
viewers.
However,
last
year,
in
a
surprising
turn
of
events,
the
makers
revealed
that
the
popular
show
is
taking
a
generation
leap
after
which
Sumbul
and
Fahmaan
were
replaced
by
Megha
Chakraborty
and
Karan
Vohra
as
the
new
protagonists.
Megha
and
Karan
are
currently
essaying
the
lead
roles
of
Imlie
and
Atharva
respectively.
Seerat
Kapoor,
on
the
other
hand,
is
seen
as
the
main
antagonist
Cheeni.
While
viewers
were
expecting
that
the
show
will
lose
its
essence
after
the
generation
leap,
the
ratings
are
proof
that
the
new
cast
has
succeeded
in
winning
hearts.
Imlie
is
fetching
amazing
numbers
for
the
channel
and
is
a
regular
name
in
the
weekly
list
of
the
top
five
most-watched
shows
across
channels.
Also,
the
show's
loyal
viewers
are
in
love
with
the
onscreen
chemistry
between
Karan
and
Megha
aka
Atharva
and
Imlie.
However,
did
you
know
that
Imlie
isn't
Karan
and
Megha's
first
show
together?
Well,
four
years
before
entering
Imlie,
the
duo
had
paired
up
for
another
Star
Plus
show.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
We're
talking
about
Krishna
Chali
London,
the
show
premiered
on
Star
Plus
in
2018
and
featured
Megha
Chakraborty
in
the
titular
role.
It
revolved
around
the
story
of
Krishna
who
aspires
to
become
a
doctor,
however,
gets
married
to
a
rich
and
spoilt
boy
named
Radhey.
Initially,
Gaurav
Sareen
played
the
male
lead
opposite
Megha.
However,
after
some
months,
the
makers
shown
the
doors
to
him
for
unknown
reasons
and
Karan
Vohra
entered
as
the
new
hero.
He
essayed
the
role
of
Dr
Veer
Sahay
opposite
Krishna.
A
few
months
after
his
entry,
the
channel
decided
to
end
Krishna
Chali
London
despite
decent
ratings
in
2019
and
left
the
loyal
viewers
sad.
However,
both
the
actors
are
now
enjoying
the
love
they're
getting
for
their
characters
in
Imlie.
What
do
you
think
about
their
onscreen
pairing?
Share
your
views
in
the
comments
section
