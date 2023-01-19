Tu Ghar Chal: Shatrughan Sinha's Wife Poonam REACTS As Actor Praises Indian Idol 13 Contestant Deboshmita

Indian
Idol
13:
Veteran
Bollywood
actor
Shatrughan
Sinha
and
his
wife
Poonam
Sinha
graced
the
sets
of
the
popular
singing
reality
show,
making
it
a
blockbuster
affair.
The
makers
ensured
that
they
took
the
entertainment
levels
one
notch
higher
by
introducing
a
'Shaadi-special
episode' for
this
weekend.
Guess
what?
The
iconic
couple
left
everyone
impressed
with
their
nostaglic
banters
and
fun-filled
nok-jhok.
POONAM
SINHA'S
CUTE
REACTION
TO
SHATRUGHAN
PRAISING
INDIAN
IDOL
13
CONTESTANT
Shatrughan
Sinha
and
Poonam
Sinha's
chemistry
was
on
full
display
during
the
new
episode
of
Indian
Idol
13.
Can
you
guess
how
Poonam
Sinha
reacted
when
her
husband
praised
Deboshmita
Roy's
singing?
Well,
she
playfully
trolled
her
own
hubby
when
he
appreciated
Deboshmita
for
delivering
an
impressive
performance.
After
Deboshmita
set
the
stage
on
fire
with
her
act
on
Ja
Re
Ja
Oh
Harjai,
Shatrughan
praised
her
for
acing
the
song
and
the
Hindi
diction
despite
being
a
Bengali.
However,
it
was
Poonam
Sinha's
reaction
that
left
us
in
splits.
She
quipped,
"Tu
ghar
chal" as
her
partner
lauded
the
Kolkata-based
singer.
What
a
cute
way
to
playfully
troll
your
own
partner,
isn't
it?
The
official
Twitter
handle
of
Sony
TV
shared
the
promo
along
with
the
caption,
"Iss
baar
#IndianIdol
ke
manch
ko
roshan
karne
aayenge
iconic
jodi
Shantughan
Sinha
Ji
&
Poonam
Sinha
Ji!Aur
Deboshmita
karegi
apne
iss
sureele
performance
se
unko
impress!Dekhiye
inhe
#IndianIdol13
ke
#ShaadiSpecial
mein!
Sat-Sun
raat
8
baje."
INDIAN
IDOL
13
ELIMINATION
Kavya
Limaye
was
the
latest
contestant
to
get
eliminated
from
the
show.
The
top
8
contestants
of
Indian
Idol
13
are
Shivam
Singh,
Rishi
Singh,
Deboshmita
Roy,
Navdeep
Wadali,
Senjuti
Das,
Sonakshi
Kar,
Bipdita
Chakraborty
and
Chirag
Kotwal.
Indian
Idol
13
is
judged
by
Vishal
Dadlani,
Himesh
Reshamiyaa
and
Neha
Kakkar.
The
singing
reality
show
airs
at
8pm
on
weekends
on
Sony
Entertainment
Television.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates.