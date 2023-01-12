Indian Idol 13: Madhuri Dixit GIFTS Her Mother's Ring To THIS Contestant, Says 'She Told Me...'

Indian Idol 13: Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for a musical extravaganza as the makers of the singing reality show are all set to entertain everyone with a blockbuster episode this weekend. Guess what? Madhuri Dixit graced the sets of the reality show as a special guest. Yes, you read that right!

From interacting with the contestants to sharing behind-the-scene stories from her films, Madhuri Dixit had a gala time on Indian Idol 13. She encouraged the show's contestants, giving them tips and narrating stories from the sets of her movies.

Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl also complimented a popular contestant on how well she managed to convey the emotions. We are talking about Sonakshi Kar. The singer, who started her career as a child artists, wooed Madhuri Dixit with her singing skills.

MADHURI DIXIT GIFTS INDIAN IDOL 13 CONTESTANT MOTHER'S RING

The Hum Apke Hain Koun actress, who was impressed with Sonakshi Kar, presented the Bengali singer with her mother's ring. She revealed the story behind her precious belonging, stating that her mom gave her the ring and asked her to look at it whenever she felt demotivated. The ring bears a great deal of significance in Madhuri's life.

"My mother gave me the ring and told me that if I felt unmotivated, I should look at the ring and remind myself that I had to achieve my goals, and if I was already good at it, I should aim to be more efficient. Never quit actively working and practising consistently," the dancing diva was quoted as saying.

The actress also suggested Sonakshi to look at the ring and recall what she told her.

Iss hafte Indian Idol 13 ke manch pe rachega itihaas jab Madhuri Ji lekar aayengi apni 32 saal purana andaaz humari Senjuti ke saath!



Dekhna na bhule, Indian Idol 13 ka #CelebratingMadhuri, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par!#IndianIdol13 #IndianIdol pic.twitter.com/ZKptN0TJna — sonytv (@SonyTV) January 12, 2023

INDIAN IDOL 13 TOP 8 CONTESTANTS

INDIAN IDOL 13 ONLINE STREAMING: WHERE TO WATCH

The singing reality show airs on Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television at 8pm. Indian Idol season thirteen runs for 1.30 hours during the weekend, followed by the Kapil Sharma Show.

In case you have missed the episode on television, you can live stream the show online on SonyLIV app. You need to have a subscription for the same.