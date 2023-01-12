Indian Idol 13: Madhuri Dixit GIFTS Her Mother's Ring To THIS Contestant, Says 'She Told Me...'

Indian
Idol
13:
Ladies
and
gentlemen,
get
ready
for
a
musical
extravaganza
as
the
makers
of
the
singing
reality
show
are
all
set
to
entertain
everyone
with
a
blockbuster
episode
this
weekend.
Guess
what?
Madhuri
Dixit
graced
the
sets
of
the
reality
show
as
a
special
guest.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
From
interacting
with
the
contestants
to
sharing
behind-the-scene
stories
from
her
films,
Madhuri
Dixit
had
a
gala
time
on
Indian
Idol
13.
She
encouraged
the
show's
contestants,
giving
them
tips
and
narrating
stories
from
the
sets
of
her
movies.
Bollywood's
Dhak
Dhak
girl
also
complimented
a
popular
contestant
on
how
well
she
managed
to
convey
the
emotions.
We
are
talking
about
Sonakshi
Kar.
The
singer,
who
started
her
career
as
a
child
artists,
wooed
Madhuri
Dixit
with
her
singing
skills.
MADHURI
DIXIT
GIFTS
INDIAN
IDOL
13
CONTESTANT
MOTHER'S
RING
The
Hum
Apke
Hain
Koun
actress,
who
was
impressed
with
Sonakshi
Kar,
presented
the
Bengali
singer
with
her
mother's
ring.
She
revealed
the
story
behind
her
precious
belonging,
stating
that
her
mom
gave
her
the
ring
and
asked
her
to
look
at
it
whenever
she
felt
demotivated.
The
ring
bears
a
great
deal
of
significance
in
Madhuri's
life.
"My
mother
gave
me
the
ring
and
told
me
that
if
I
felt
unmotivated,
I
should
look
at
the
ring
and
remind
myself
that
I
had
to
achieve
my
goals,
and
if
I
was
already
good
at
it,
I
should
aim
to
be
more
efficient.
Never
quit
actively
working
and
practising
consistently," the
dancing
diva
was
quoted
as
saying.
The
actress
also
suggested
Sonakshi
to
look
at
the
ring
and
recall
what
she
told
her.
Iss
hafte
Indian
Idol
13
ke
manch
pe
rachega
itihaas
jab
Madhuri
Ji
lekar
aayengi
apni
32
saal
purana
andaaz
humari
Senjuti
ke
saath!