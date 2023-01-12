Indian Idol 13: MasterChef India’s Ranveer, Vikas In Awe Of Rishi’s Singing; Says His Voice Gives Goosembumps

Indian
Idol
13
has
come
up
with
a
great
ensemble
of
contestants
and
their
singing
talent
has
left
everyone
in
awe.
Interestingly,
the
popular
singing
based
reality
show
will
be
celebrating
the
'Housewives
Special' episode
wherein
MasterChef
India
season
7
judges
Ranveer
Brar,
Vikas
Khanna
and
Garima
Arora
will
be
gracing
Indian
Idol
13.
Interestingly,
while
every
contestant
on
the
show
left
an
impact
on
the
MasterChef
India
judges,
it
was
Rishi
Singh's
performance
who
left
everyone
in
awe.
To
note,
Rishi
sang
the
song
Pachtaoge
which
was
originally
sung
by
Arijit
Singh.
Rishi,
who
is
one
of
the
top
performers
of
Indian
Idol
13
managed
to
leave
the
Vikas,
Ranveer
and
Garima
in
awe.
Singing
praies
for
Rishi,
Chef
Vikas
Khanna
stated
that
Rishi
has
the
ability
to
make
the
audience
emotional
as
he
made
them
feel
that
he
as
a
painful
scar
inside.
He
even
emphasised
that
Rishi's
performance
gave
him
goosebumps.
On
the
other
hand,
Ranveer
was
speechless
post
Rishi's
performance
and
revealed
that
he
listens
to
his
songs
everyday
after
Hanuman
Chalisa
as
they
lifts
up
his
mood.
Chef
Ranveer
also
adds
that
Rishi's
songs
are
not
just
songs
but
an
emotion
and
that
the
young
singer
performs
with
all
the
emotions.
Later,
Chef
Garima
Arora
added,
"Ranveer
Brar
and
Vikas
Khanna
were
always
your
big
fan;
now
onwards,
include
me
in
the
list".
Apart
from
this,
Leela
and
Julia,
a
desi
mother-in-law
and
daughter-in-law
duo
also
treated
everyon
with
some
desi
Rajma
Chawal
which
was
enjoyed
by
the
Chefs
and
judges
on
the
sets.
As
of
now,
Indian
Idol
13
has
got
its
top
8
contestants
in
Rishi
Singh
from
Ayodhya,
Bidipta
Chakraborty,
Debosmita
Roy,
Senjuti
Das,
Sonakshi
Kar
from
Kolkata,
Chirag
Kotwal
from
Jammu,
Navdeep
Wadali
from
Amritsar
and
Shivam
Singh,
from
Gujarat.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
win
the
popular
show.
