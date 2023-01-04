Ishq Mein Ghayal: Netizens Troll Karan Kundrra’s Show For Its Uncanny Resemblance To The Vampire Diaries

Karan
Kundrra,
Gashmeer
Mahajani,
and
Reem
Shaikh
starrer
Ishq
Mein
Ghayal
will
soon
air
on
Colors
TV.
The
promo
of
the
fantasy
drama
was
recently
unveiled
on
social
media
to
mixed
reviews.
While
some
netizens
seemed
excited
to
see
the
show,
others
were
quick
to
point
out
its
uncanny
resemblance
to
the
American
TV
series,
The
Vampire
Diaries.
The
only
big
difference
spotted
in
the
mix
was
that
the
lead
actors,
who
play
brothers,
are
werewolves
instead
of
vampires.
The
original
series
was
led
by
Nina
Dobrev,
Paul
Wesley,
and
Ian
Somerhalder
and
still
enjoys
a
cult
following
among
the
masses.
As
a
result,
a
section
of
social
media
users
was
seen
calling
Karan
Kundrra
a
'Sasta
copy’
of
The
Vampire
Diaries.
They
even
called
out
the
poor
dialogue
featured
in
the
promo.
One
user
wrote,
“OMG
lol
what
a
sasti
and
cheap
copy
of
TVD.
I
mean
come
on,
you
gys
can
come
with
something
new.
Nobody
can
beat
OG
Damon
Salvatore
and
upar
se
Karan
ki
overacting
and
dialogue
Hello
Brother.”
Another
one
added,
“cheap
copy-
just
by
changing
vampire
into
wolf
still
tried
to
copy
vampire
diaries
and
lazy
dialogue
delivery
to
say
hello
brother-
this
is
so
bad.
There
is
no
energy.”
Take
a
look
at
the
other
tweets
below:
Seriously🙁
vampire
diaries
story
but
with
wolves
instead,
no
one
can
be
#DamonSalvatore
waise
bhi
#pyaarkiyehkahani
is
already
there
which
is
mix
of
twilight
and
vampire
diaries
and
it
was
a
good
one,
i
hope
it
will
be
different
Meanwhile,
Reem
Shaikh
recently
opened
up
about
Ishq
Mein
Ghayal
and
said,
“Coming
back
to
the
channel
with
yet
another
exciting
show
Ishq
Mein
Ghayal
is
nothing
less
than
a
blessing
to
me.
I’m
looking
forward
to
working
with
great
actors
such
as
Karan
Kundrra
and
Gashmeer
Mahajani.
We
are
having
a
gala
time
shooting
for
the
show
in
Uttarakhand
and
hope
the
viewers
would
enjoy
the
show
as
much
as
we
are
enjoying
working
on
it.”
Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 19:26 [IST]