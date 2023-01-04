Ishq Mein Ghayal: Netizens Troll Karan Kundrra’s Show For Its Uncanny Resemblance To The Vampire Diaries

Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh starrer Ishq Mein Ghayal will soon air on Colors TV. The promo of the fantasy drama was recently unveiled on social media to mixed reviews. While some netizens seemed excited to see the show, others were quick to point out its uncanny resemblance to the American TV series, The Vampire Diaries.

The only big difference spotted in the mix was that the lead actors, who play brothers, are werewolves instead of vampires. The original series was led by Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder and still enjoys a cult following among the masses. As a result, a section of social media users was seen calling Karan Kundrra a 'Sasta copy’ of The Vampire Diaries. They even called out the poor dialogue featured in the promo.

One user wrote, “OMG lol what a sasti and cheap copy of TVD. I mean come on, you gys can come with something new. Nobody can beat OG Damon Salvatore and upar se Karan ki overacting and dialogue Hello Brother.” Another one added, “cheap copy- just by changing vampire into wolf still tried to copy vampire diaries and lazy dialogue delivery to say hello brother- this is so bad. There is no energy.” Take a look at the other tweets below:

Y the heck did he spoil "hello brother" nashe mein hai kya..... 🙂

Deserves to get trolled #IshqMeinGhayalpic.twitter.com/1TC0aeIUOK — Aapko kya? (@nihitya1718) January 1, 2023

Colors: *On the way to ruin cult classics* How do we make this "unique" so that no one notices its practically TVD in hindi?



No one: *silence*



Colors: Easy peasy. Let's make the brothers warewolves & not vampires. UNIQUE!#TheVampireDiaries #IshqMeinGhayal — Aru ⎊ The Tony Stark & Destiel fangirl💙💚 (@tony_loki_peter) January 1, 2023

Why hell bent on ruining vampire diaries cringe dialogues can't imagine the person ruined damon Salvatore famous dialogue — Annanya Panda (@annanya_panda) December 31, 2022

Seriously🙁 vampire diaries story but with wolves instead, no one can be #DamonSalvatore

waise bhi #pyaarkiyehkahani is already there which is mix of twilight and vampire diaries and it was a good one, i hope it will be different — ..jyothi💫 (@jyothi268) December 31, 2022

Meanwhile, Reem Shaikh recently opened up about Ishq Mein Ghayal and said, “Coming back to the channel with yet another exciting show Ishq Mein Ghayal is nothing less than a blessing to me. I’m looking forward to working with great actors such as Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani. We are having a gala time shooting for the show in Uttarakhand and hope the viewers would enjoy the show as much as we are enjoying working on it.”