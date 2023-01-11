Ishqbaaaz's Shrenu Parikh CONFIRMS Relationship With Boyfriend Akshay Mhatre On Birthday, Shares Cosy Video
Ishqbaaaz fame actress Shrenu Parikh confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Akshay Mhatre, with whom she worked in Ghar Ek Mandir – Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki. She shared a romantic video with her beau on social media.
