    Ishqbaaaz's Shrenu Parikh CONFIRMS Relationship With Boyfriend Akshay Mhatre On Birthday, Shares Cosy Video

    Ishqbaaaz fame actress Shrenu Parikh confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Akshay Mhatre, with whom she worked in Ghar Ek Mandir – Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki. She shared a romantic video with her beau on social media.
    shrenu parikh

    Popular TV actress Shrenu Parikh has finally confirmed that she is dating her co-star Akshay Mhatre. On Wednesday (January 11), the small screen diva shared a video with Akshay to make things Instagram official on her beau's birthday.

    On the professional front, Shrenu Parikh will be next seen in Maitree, which will hit the airwaves soon. The upcoming daily soap will take an early evening shot on Zee TV.

    Here's wishing Akshay Mhatre a very happy birthday!

    shrenu parikh akshay mhatre
