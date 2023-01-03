Ishqbaaaz Actress Subha Rajput Shares Dreamy Engagement PICS With Actor-Beau; Check Nakuul Mehta’s Reaction

Subha-Vibhav Got Engaged On Christmas

On December 25, Subha and Vibha exchanged engagement rinds in a close-knit ceremony. On the occasion of New Year, the actress finally took to social media and posted dreamy pictures from the ceremony with fans.

Subha-Vibha’s Dreamy Engagement Photos

Posting the stunning engagement photos on Instagram, she wrote, "Here's to one of the most special chapters of our fairy tale. I promise you baby the best is yet to come." Her co-stars and industry friends have been congratulating them in the comments section, Subha's onscreen brother Nakkul Mehta too reacted and dropped heart emojis.

Subha & Vibhav Looked Stylish

The actress looked lovely in a shimmery white gown. A diamond and emerald neckpiece and matching earrings enhanced her look. Vibhav, on the other hand, looked dashing in a white and brown-toned tuxedo.

Subha Rajput’s Huge Diamond Ring

In the photos, the much-in-love couple is beaming with joy. Subha is seen flaunting her huge diamond ring. Aren't they looking stunning in their engagement photos?

Subha Rajput & Vibhav Roy’s Love Story

For the unversed, the good-looking duo first met each other professionally in 2019 on the set of their web series Pyar Ishq Rent. Soon, they became friends and started dating each other eventually. Since then, they're going steady and are now engaged. Heartiest congratulations to the couple!