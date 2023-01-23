Junooniyatt: Launch Date To Actors’ Fees, All About Ankit Gupta’s Much-Awaited Colors Show

Ankit Gupta’s Role & Premise Of Junooniyatt

A musical drama, Junooniyatt revolves around three music enthusiasts who comes from three different backgrounds and wants to establish themselves in the music industry. However, their lives are connected as they want to win a reality show to fulfill their different motives. Ankit is playing the role of Jahaan in the show.

Ankit Gupta’s New Show: Junooniyatt Co-Actors

Besides Ankit Gupta, Junooniyatt also features Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana in the lead roles. While Gautam was seen with Ankit in Bigg Boss 16, Neha was a part of shows like Choti Sarrdaarni and Banni Chow Home Delivery in the past. In Junooniyatt, she's playing a protagonist for the first time.

Junooniyatt Launch Date

As reported earlier, Junooniyatt is likely to premiere in mid-February. Revealed the same, a source informed Filmibeat, "If things go as planned, Junooniyatt will launch on either February 13 or February 14 at 9:30pm or 10pm slot. The show will hit the airwaves in Valentine's Day 2023 week. The channel is still deciding on the time slot for the show as it wants to provide the best launch possible. After their hit show Udaariyaan, there's an increased pressure to deliver quality content and hence, Colors and the entire team are working hard."

Fees Charged By Ankit Gupta & His Co-Stars

According to reports, Ankit Gupta is the highest-paid cast member of Junooniyatt with a per-episode fee of Rs 80,000. Gautam, on the other hand, is charging Rs 70,000 per episode while Neha is charging Rs 40,000. However, it is not confirmed.

Ankit’s Reunion With Udaariyaan Producers

For the unversed, Junooniyatt marks Ankit Gupta's reunion with his Udaariyaan producers Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta. Now, it'll be interesting to see if the trio will be able to recreate the success of Udaariyaan or not. Keep watching this space for more updates!