Junooniyatt: Launch Date To Actors’ Fees, All About Ankit Gupta’s Much-Awaited Colors Show

After
winning
many
hearts
with
his
role
of
Fateh
in
Colors
TV's
Udaariyaan
alongside
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
TV
star
Ankit
Gupta
entered
Bigg
Boss
16
last
year
and
is
making
headlines
since
then.
During
his
stint
in
the
controversial
reality
show,
hosted
by
Salman
Khan,
viewers
loved
his
calm
nature
and
friendship
with
Priyanka.
After
spending
almost
three
months
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house,
he
finally
bid
goodbye
to
the
show
after
his
co-contestants
voted
him
out
for
not
being
too
active.
While
his
fans
want
him
to
return
to
the
show
as
a
wild-card
entry,
Ankit
signed
a
new
fiction
show
with
the
channel
titled
Junooniyatt.
His
well-wishers
are
happy
for
him
and
are
now
looking
forward
to
his
small-screen
comeback.
As
the
promos
of
Junooniyatt
are
finally
out,
here's
everything
you
need
to
know
about
the
much-hyped
musical
drama.
Ankit
Gupta’s
Role
&
Premise
Of
Junooniyatt
A
musical
drama,
Junooniyatt
revolves
around
three
music
enthusiasts
who
comes
from
three
different
backgrounds
and
wants
to
establish
themselves
in
the
music
industry.
However,
their
lives
are
connected
as
they
want
to
win
a
reality
show
to
fulfill
their
different
motives.
Ankit
is
playing
the
role
of
Jahaan
in
the
show.
Ankit
Gupta’s
New
Show:
Junooniyatt
Co-Actors
Besides
Ankit
Gupta,
Junooniyatt
also
features
Gautam
Singh
Vig
and
Neha
Rana
in
the
lead
roles.
While
Gautam
was
seen
with
Ankit
in
Bigg
Boss
16,
Neha
was
a
part
of
shows
like
Choti
Sarrdaarni
and
Banni
Chow
Home
Delivery
in
the
past.
In
Junooniyatt,
she's
playing
a
protagonist
for
the
first
time.
Junooniyatt
Launch
Date
As
reported
earlier,
Junooniyatt
is
likely
to
premiere
in
mid-February.
Revealed
the
same,
a
source
informed
Filmibeat,
"If
things
go
as
planned,
Junooniyatt
will
launch
on
either
February
13
or
February
14
at
9:30pm
or
10pm
slot.
The
show
will
hit
the
airwaves
in
Valentine's
Day
2023
week.
The
channel
is
still
deciding
on
the
time
slot
for
the
show
as
it
wants
to
provide
the
best
launch
possible.
After
their
hit
show
Udaariyaan,
there's
an
increased
pressure
to
deliver
quality
content
and
hence,
Colors
and
the
entire
team
are
working
hard."
Fees
Charged
By
Ankit
Gupta
&
His
Co-Stars
According
to
reports,
Ankit
Gupta
is
the
highest-paid
cast
member
of
Junooniyatt
with
a
per-episode
fee
of
Rs
80,000.
Gautam,
on
the
other
hand,
is
charging
Rs
70,000
per
episode
while
Neha
is
charging
Rs
40,000.
However,
it
is
not
confirmed.
Ankit’s
Reunion
With
Udaariyaan
Producers
For
the
unversed,
Junooniyatt
marks
Ankit
Gupta's
reunion
with
his
Udaariyaan
producers
Ravie
Dubey
and
Sargun
Mehta.
Now,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
if
the
trio
will
be
able
to
recreate
the
success
of
Udaariyaan
or
not.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
more