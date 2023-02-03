Junooniyatt: Ankit Gupta Reveals Final Launch Date & Time Slot Of His New Show, Says ‘Get Ready For…’
Bigg Boss 16 star Ankit Gupta is returning to the small screen with Colors TV’s new show Junooniyatt. Taking to social media, the actor finally announced the much-awaited musical drama's launch date and time slot.
Ankit
Gupta
made
his
TV
debut
with
Colors
TV's
Balika
Vadhu
in
2012
and
has
established
himself
among
the
most
loved
celebrities
on
the
small
screen.
He
rose
to
fame
after
featuring
in
popular
shows
like
Sadda
Haq
and
Udaariyaan,
however,
Salman
Khan's
Bigg
Boss
16
made
him
a
household
name.
The
actor
entered
the
controversial
reality
show
in
October
last
year
with
her
Udaariyaan
co-star
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
and
won
many
hearts
during
his
three-month
stay.
Fans
instantly
fell
in
love
with
his
calm
and
composed
nature.
In
December,
he
finally
came
out
of
Bigg
Boss
16
after
his
co-contestants
voted
him
out
during
a
task
and
is
currently
busy
with
his
new
show
Junooniyatt
produced
by
his
Udaariyaan
producers
Ravie
Dubey
and
Sargun
Mehta.
The
show
will
air
on
Colors
TV
and
the
actor
is
super
excited
to
return
to
the
small
screen.
After
a
long
wait,
he
has
finally
announced
the
launch
date
and
time
slot
of
Junooniyatt.
Taking
to
social
media,
Ankit
shared
the
promo
and
wrote,
"This
is
it!
Get
ready
for
Jahaan
to
take
over
your
TV
screens
13th
February
onwards!
I'm
thrilled,
and
can't
wait!"
Ankit
Gupta’s
Role
In
Junooniyatt
As
the
promos
suggest,
Ankit
Gupta
will
be
seen
playing
the
role
of
a
music
enthusiast
named
Jahaan
in
Junooniyatt.
To
fulfill
his
dreams,
his
character
is
going
to
participate
in
a
musical
reality
show.
Well,
his
fans
are
eagerly
waiting
to
witness
his
rockstar
avatar
on
TV.
Cast
Of
Ankit
Gupta’s
Junooniyatt
Besides
Ankit
Gupta,
his
Bigg
Boss
16
co-contestant
Gautam
Singh
Vig
and
actress
Neha
Rana
will
be
seen
playing
the
lead
roles
in
Junooniyatt.
Now,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
if
the
upcoming
show
will
be
able
to
reach
the
level
set
by
Ankit
and
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary's
Udaariyaan
or
not.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!