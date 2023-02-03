Junooniyatt: Ankit Gupta Reveals Final Launch Date & Time Slot Of His New Show, Says ‘Get Ready For…’

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss 16 star Ankit Gupta is returning to the small screen with Colors TV’s new show Junooniyatt. Taking to social media, the actor finally announced the much-awaited musical drama's launch date and time slot.
    Ankit Gupta made his TV debut with Colors TV's Balika Vadhu in 2012 and has established himself among the most loved celebrities on the small screen. He rose to fame after featuring in popular shows like Sadda Haq and Udaariyaan, however, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 made him a household name.

    The actor entered the controversial reality show in October last year with her Udaariyaan co-star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and won many hearts during his three-month stay. Fans instantly fell in love with his calm and composed nature.

    In December, he finally came out of Bigg Boss 16 after his co-contestants voted him out during a task and is currently busy with his new show Junooniyatt produced by his Udaariyaan producers Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta.

    The show will air on Colors TV and the actor is super excited to return to the small screen. After a long wait, he has finally announced the launch date and time slot of Junooniyatt.

    Launch Date Of Ankit Gupta’s Junooniyatt

    Taking to social media, Ankit Gupta finally revealed the launch date of Junooniyatt and revealed that the musical drama would premiere on Colors TV on February 13.

    Time Slot Of Ankit Gupta’s Junooniyatt

    While there were speculations that Ankit's Junooniyatt might replace Bigg Boss 16, the much-awaited musical is confirmed to air from Monday to Friday at 8:30 from February 13 onwards.

    Ankit Gupta Asks Fans To ‘Get Ready For Jahaan’

    Taking to social media, Ankit shared the promo and wrote, "This is it! Get ready for Jahaan to take over your TV screens 13th February onwards! I'm thrilled, and can't wait!"

    Ankit Gupta’s Role In Junooniyatt

    As the promos suggest, Ankit Gupta will be seen playing the role of a music enthusiast named Jahaan in Junooniyatt. To fulfill his dreams, his character is going to participate in a musical reality show. Well, his fans are eagerly waiting to witness his rockstar avatar on TV.

    Cast Of Ankit Gupta’s Junooniyatt

    Besides Ankit Gupta, his Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Gautam Singh Vig and actress Neha Rana will be seen playing the lead roles in Junooniyatt. Now, it'll be interesting to see if the upcoming show will be able to reach the level set by Ankit and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Udaariyaan or not. Keep watching this space for more updates!

