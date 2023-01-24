Junooniyatt: Ankit Gupta Finally Reveals Launch Date Of His New Colors Show During Q&A Session

TV
star
Ankit
became
a
household
name
after
featuring
in
Colors
TV's
hit
shows
Udaariyaan
and
Bigg
Boss
16.
He
left
the
controversial
reality
show
last
month
after
his
co-contestants
removed
him
and
his
elimination
left
his
fans
sad.
While
they
have
continuously
requested
the
makers
for
his
return,
the
actor
has
already
signed
a
new
fiction
show,
Junooniyatt.
Co-starring
Ankit's
Bigg
Boss
16
co-contestant
Gautam
Singh
Vig
and
Neha
Rana
as
the
lead
lady,
the
much-awaited
show
is
a
musical
drama
in
which
the
lead
trio
will
be
seen
as
music
enthusiasts.
The
promos
of
Junooniyatt
are
out,
however,
the
makers
are
yet
to
unveil
the
launch
date.
However,
in
a
recent
Q&A
session
on
Instagram,
Ankit
finally
shared
the
show's
launch
date
with
fans.