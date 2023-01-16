    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Junooniyatt Cast Fees: Ankit Gupta Is The Highest-Paid Star; Here’s How Much Gautam, Neha Are Getting

    After Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta will be back on TV with Junooniyatt, also featuring Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana. The much-awaited show will air on Colors TV soon.
    Junooniyatt: Salaries Of Ankit Gupta & Others Revealed

    TV star Ankit Gupta rose to fame after playing the protagonist in Colors TV's Udaariyaan and has come a long way in his career. However, Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 finally made him a household name.

    After winning several hearts with his stint inside the Bigg Boss house, his co-contestants voted him out a few weeks ago leaving fans sad. While his well-wishers want him to return to the show, the actor has already bagged a new show.

    Junooniyatt: Who Is Ankit Gupta's New Heroine Neha Rana? Here's Everything You Need To Know

    As reported earlier, Ankit will be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming Colors TV show titled Junooniyatt co-starring Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana.

    As fans are excited to watch the actor on the small screen again, did you know how much he and his co-stars are charged for the show? Let's check it out here.

    Junooniyatt: Ankit Gupta Was Removed From Bigg Boss 16 Because Of His New Show? Here's What We KnowJunooniyatt: Ankit Gupta Was Removed From Bigg Boss 16 Because Of His New Show? Here's What We Know

    Ankit Gupta

    Ankit Gupta

    Basking in love and appreciation for his calm nature in Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta is playing the role of Jahaan in Junooniyatt. According to a Tellychakkar report, the actor is charging Rs 80,000 per episode and is the highest-paid star of the show's cast.

    Gautam Singh Vig

    Gautam Singh Vig

    The actor, who grabbed eyeballs for his closeness with Soundarya Sharma in Bigg Boss 16, is essaying the character of Jordan in the much-hyped show. It is being said that Gautam will get Rs 70,000 for each episode.

    Neha Rana

    Neha Rana

    Neha Rana is playing the female lead Elahi in Junooniyatt. She was earlier seen in shows like Choti Sarrdaarni and Banni Chow Home Delivery. She's playing her first lead role in the upcoming Colors show and is getting Rs 40,000 per day.

    Storyline Of Junooniyatt

    Storyline Of Junooniyatt

    For the unversed, Junooniyatt is a musical drama that revolves around a singing reality show. The lead trio will be seen playing the role of music enthusiasts who wants to make a name for themselves in the music world. Now, it'll be interesting to see who among them will succeed in it.

    Launch Date Of Junooniyatt

    Launch Date Of Junooniyatt

    After the super success of Udaariyaan starring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit, producers Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta are excited to present Junooniyaat. However, its official premiere date is still awaited. Keep watching this space for more updates!

    Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 21:41 [IST]
