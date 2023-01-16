Junooniyatt Cast Fees: Ankit Gupta Is The Highest-Paid Star; Here’s How Much Gautam, Neha Are Getting

TV
star
Ankit
Gupta
rose
to
fame
after
playing
the
protagonist
in
Colors
TV's
Udaariyaan
and
has
come
a
long
way
in
his
career.
However,
Salman
Khan's
controversial
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
16
finally
made
him
a
household
name.
After
winning
several
hearts
with
his
stint
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house,
his
co-contestants
voted
him
out
a
few
weeks
ago
leaving
fans
sad.
While
his
well-wishers
want
him
to
return
to
the
show,
the
actor
has
already
bagged
a
new
show.
Basking
in
love
and
appreciation
for
his
calm
nature
in
Bigg
Boss
16,
Ankit
Gupta
is
playing
the
role
of
Jahaan
in
Junooniyatt.
According
to
a
Tellychakkar
report,
the
actor
is
charging
Rs
80,000
per
episode
and
is
the
highest-paid
star
of
the
show's
cast.
Gautam
Singh
Vig
The
actor,
who
grabbed
eyeballs
for
his
closeness
with
Soundarya
Sharma
in
Bigg
Boss
16,
is
essaying
the
character
of
Jordan
in
the
much-hyped
show.
It
is
being
said
that
Gautam
will
get
Rs
70,000
for
each
episode.
Neha
Rana
Neha
Rana
is
playing
the
female
lead
Elahi
in
Junooniyatt.
She
was
earlier
seen
in
shows
like
Choti
Sarrdaarni
and
Banni
Chow
Home
Delivery.
She's
playing
her
first
lead
role
in
the
upcoming
Colors
show
and
is
getting
Rs
40,000
per
day.
Storyline
Of
Junooniyatt
For
the
unversed,
Junooniyatt
is
a
musical
drama
that
revolves
around
a
singing
reality
show.
The
lead
trio
will
be
seen
playing
the
role
of
music
enthusiasts
who
wants
to
make
a
name
for
themselves
in
the
music
world.
Now,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
who
among
them
will
succeed
in
it.
Launch
Date
Of
Junooniyatt
After
the
super
success
of
Udaariyaan
starring
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
and
Ankit,
producers
Ravie
Dubey
and
Sargun
Mehta
are
excited
to
present
Junooniyaat.
However,
its
official
premiere
date
is
still
awaited.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!
Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 21:41 [IST]