Junooniyatt Cast Fees: Ankit Gupta Is The Highest-Paid Star; Here’s How Much Gautam, Neha Are Getting

After Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta will be back on TV with Junooniyatt, also featuring Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana. The much-awaited show will air on Colors TV soon.

TV star Ankit Gupta rose to fame after playing the protagonist in Colors TV's Udaariyaan and has come a long way in his career. However, Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 finally made him a household name.

After winning several hearts with his stint inside the Bigg Boss house, his co-contestants voted him out a few weeks ago leaving fans sad. While his well-wishers want him to return to the show, the actor has already bagged a new show.

As reported earlier, Ankit will be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming Colors TV show titled Junooniyatt co-starring Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana.

As fans are excited to watch the actor on the small screen again, did you know how much he and his co-stars are charged for the show? Let's check it out here.

