Junooniyatt: Nazar Actress Shruti Sharma Joins Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig's New Show? Here's What We Know
Junooniyatt cast: If the recent buzz is to be believed, Shruti Sharma will be seen playing a pivotal role in Ankit Gupta and Gautam Vig's upcoming show on Colors channel. The makers are yet to confirm the same.
Junooniyatt
cast:
Ankit
Gupta,
who
won
millions
of
hearts
during
his
stint
in
Salman
Khan's
Bigg
Boss
16,
is
all
set
to
return
to
the
fiction
space
with
Junooniyatt.
The
TV
heartthrob
will
be
seen
in
a
different
role
in
the
upcoming
musical
drama,
which
will
air
on
Colors
channel.
Fans
have
not
been
able
to
control
their
excitement
ever
since
the
first
promo
was
unveiled.
Considering
the
buzz
surrounding
Junooniyatt,
Ravi
Dubey
and
Sargun
Mehta
are
roping
talented
artists,
who
can
justify
the
roles
that
are
given
to
them.
Guess
what?
They
have
approached
a
leading
TV
star
to
play
a
pivotal
role
in
the
show.
We
are
talking
about
Shruti
Sharma.
The
small
screen
diva
is
in
talks
with
the
production
house
to
essay
a
key
character
in
Junooniyatt.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Who
Is
Shruti
Sharma?
Shruti
Sharma
is
fondly
known
for
her
role
of
Dhanak
in
Gathbandhan
opposite
Abrar
Qazi.
She
later
went
on
to
feature
in
shows
like
Nazar
2
and
Namak
Issk
Ka.
The
actress,
who
made
her
Bollywood
debut
with
Sanya
Malhotra-starrer
Pagglait,
started
her
career
with
India's
Next
Superstars.
Shruti,
who
enjoys
a
significant
fan
following
on
social
media,
will
be
seen
in
a
different
avatar
in
Junooniyatt,
a
report
in
Tellychakkar
said.
Junooniyatt
Main
Leads
Are
Ankit
Gupta
and
Gautam
Singh
Vig,
who
were
seen
in
Bigg
Boss
16,
will
play
the
male
leads
in
Junooniyatt.
Interestingly,
there's
only
one
female
lead
and
it
makes
us
wonder
whom
will
she
romance
in
the
show,
Neha
Rana,
who
was
last
seen
in
Banni
Chow
Home
Delivery,
will
play
the
role
of
Elahi.
While
Gautam
will
be
seen
as
Jordan,
Ankit
Gupta
will
essay
the
character
of
Jahaan.
The
show
has
been
set
against
the
backdrop
of
music
in
Punjab.
The
makers
have
already
commenced
the
shoot
in
Chandigarh.
Jahaan,
Jordan
and
Elahi's
fate
will
change
when
their
paths
cross
with
each
other.
How
will
they
cope
up
with
the
changes
when
destiny
will
make
plans
to
bring
the
trio
together?
This
forms
the
crux
of
the
story.
In
the
promo,
Ankit
Gupta's
character
said
that
he
wishes
to
prove
that
the
allegations
levelled
on
his
parents
were
false.
The
Udaariyaan
actor
has
donned
a
different
look
for
Junooniyatt,
sporting
hats
to
justify
his
character
of
a
musician.
COLORS
TV
UPCOMING
SHOWS
On
a
related
note,
Colors
channel
will
launch
four-five
shows
in
the
next
few
months.
The
leading
GEC
will
launch
Ishq
Mein
Ghayal
and
Ekta
Kapoor's
supernatural
drama
to
spice
up
its
weekend
programming.
