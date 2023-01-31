Remember Just Mohabbat’s Little Jai? Harsh Lunia Is Expecting 1st Child With Wife, See Pregnancy Announcement

Harsh Lunia Announces Wife’s Pregnancy On Social Media

Harsh Lunia and wife Karishma are all set to become parents for the first time. Taking to social media, the actor shared the good news by posting a stunning photo in which their silhouette can be seen. Harsh is kissing his wife's baby bump in the photo.

Harsh Lunia Says ‘Three Is Gonna Be A Family’

In the caption, Harsh wrote, "Two is a company, Three is gonna be a Family. karishmagulati you're holding an equal part of us both, I promise to hold you both at every sunset just like that always & forever... Oh !! May you come soon...555 YeeeeHawwww!!"

Harsh And Karishma’s Baby Due In May

Currently on cloud nine, soon-to-be-parents Harsh and Karishma are excitedly waiting for the arrival of their little bundle of joy. Their first baby is due in May this year.

Harsh Lunia’s First Reaction After Pregnancy News

Talking about his reaction after he got to know about wife Karishma's pregnancy, Harsh told ETimes, "Initially it didn't hit me to be very honest. Now that I can see the bump on her and things are changing, it's sinking in now. Gearing up to become the responsible part of the duo and doing my bit. It's a lot of hard work and it's going to be a new page to our book. It's challenging to be honest. While everybody thinks it's an emotional moment, it's a big responsibility in terms of today's exposure as soon as they start learning to walk, speak. Kids in today's day and age are very fast. I don't think in my childhood, till the time I passed 10th, we needed any resources. You need so many resources in upbringing a child in today's competitive world. You have to be at par."

Harsh Lunia’s Acting Career

For the unversed, Harsh Lunia started his career as a child artist and featured in several films and TV shows. Reportedly, he was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Kabootar (2008). He is all grown up now and has turned into a handsome man. He got married to celebrity stylist Karishma Gulati in 2018.