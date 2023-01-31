Remember Just Mohabbat’s Little Jai? Harsh Lunia Is Expecting 1st Child With Wife, See Pregnancy Announcement
Remember Harsh Lunia, who played young Jai in Just Mohabbat? The actor, who started his career as a child artist, is expecting his first child with wife Karishma Gulati. See the pregnancy announcement here.
It's
time
to
send
congratulatory
messages
to
Harsh
Lunia
as
the
actor
is
expecting
his
first
child
with
wife
Karishma
Gulati.
The
actor,
who
is
well
known
for
playing
the
role
of
little
Jai
in
Sony
TV's
popular
show
Just
Mohabbat,
took
to
social
media
to
announce
the
pregnancy
in
style.
On
Monday
(January
30),
Harsh
posted
a
stunning
photo
from
the
pregnancy
photoshoot
to
inform
fans
about
the
good
news.
Harsh
Lunia
Announces
Wife’s
Pregnancy
On
Social
Media
Harsh
Lunia
and
wife
Karishma
are
all
set
to
become
parents
for
the
first
time.
Taking
to
social
media,
the
actor
shared
the
good
news
by
posting
a
stunning
photo
in
which
their
silhouette
can
be
seen.
Harsh
is
kissing
his
wife's
baby
bump
in
the
photo.
In
the
caption,
Harsh
wrote,
"Two
is
a
company,
Three
is
gonna
be
a
Family.
karishmagulati
you're
holding
an
equal
part
of
us
both,
I
promise
to
hold
you
both
at
every
sunset
just
like
that
always
&
forever...
Oh
!!
May
you
come
soon...555
YeeeeHawwww!!"
Harsh
And
Karishma’s
Baby
Due
In
May
Currently
on
cloud
nine,
soon-to-be-parents
Harsh
and
Karishma
are
excitedly
waiting
for
the
arrival
of
their
little
bundle
of
joy.
Their
first
baby
is
due
in
May
this
year.
Harsh
Lunia’s
First
Reaction
After
Pregnancy
News
Talking
about
his
reaction
after
he
got
to
know
about
wife
Karishma's
pregnancy,
Harsh
told
ETimes,
"Initially
it
didn't
hit
me
to
be
very
honest.
Now
that
I
can
see
the
bump
on
her
and
things
are
changing,
it's
sinking
in
now.
Gearing
up
to
become
the
responsible
part
of
the
duo
and
doing
my
bit.
It's
a
lot
of
hard
work
and
it's
going
to
be
a
new
page
to
our
book.
It's
challenging
to
be
honest.
While
everybody
thinks
it's
an
emotional
moment,
it's
a
big
responsibility
in
terms
of
today's
exposure
as
soon
as
they
start
learning
to
walk,
speak.
Kids
in
today's
day
and
age
are
very
fast.
I
don't
think
in
my
childhood,
till
the
time
I
passed
10th,
we
needed
any
resources.
You
need
so
many
resources
in
upbringing
a
child
in
today's
competitive
world.
You
have
to
be
at
par."
Harsh
Lunia’s
Acting
Career
For
the
unversed,
Harsh
Lunia
started
his
career
as
a
child
artist
and
featured
in
several
films
and
TV
shows.
Reportedly,
he
was
last
seen
in
Anubhav
Sinha's
Kabootar
(2008).
He
is
all
grown
up
now
and
has
turned
into
a
handsome
man.
He
got
married
to
celebrity
stylist
Karishma
Gulati
in
2018.
CELEBS
WHO
WILL
BECOME
PARENTS
THIS
YEAR
Several
celebs
including
Sasural
Simar
Ka
actress
Dipika
Kakar
also
announced
pregnancy
in
recent
times.
The
actress
is
all
set
to
welcome
her
first
child
with
actor-husband
Shoaib
Ibrahim
this
year.
Bigg
Boss
7
winner
Gauahar
Khan
and
Balika
Vadhu
star
Neha
Marda
also
announced
their
pregnancies
in
recent
times.