Kajal Chauhan Gets Candid About Meri Saas Bhoot Hai; Says, ‘It Will Give The Audience The Best Visual Treat’

Kajal
Chauhan
has
all
the
reasons
to
be
on
cloud
nine
these
days.
After
all,
her
show
is
Meri
Saas
Bhoot
Hai
is
set
to
premiere
on
January
23
on
Star
Bharat.
Kajal
will
be
seen
playing
the
role
of
Gaura
in
the
show
which
will
also
star
Vibhav
Roy
and
Sushmita
Sen
in
the
lead.
As
the
promo
of
Meri
Saas
Bhoot
Hai
is
going
viral
on
social
media,
Kajal
opened
up
on
her
journey
in
the
television
industry
and
is
pinning
high
hopes
on
her
show.
Interestingly,
Kajal
is
elated
to
share
the
screen
space
with
Sushmita
and
said
that
their
show
will
be
a
visual
treat
for
the
audience.
Talking
about
the
Meri
Saas
Bhoot
Hai,
which
is
a
light
drama
show
with
lots
of
humorous
elements,
Kajal
said,
"I
feel
I
am
so
blessed
to
get
the
offer
to
work
in
this
serial
with
a
great
actor
like
Sushmita
Mukherjee.
Also,
I
am
learning
many
things
from
her,
where
I
am
trying
to
develop
much
of
my
acting
skills
and
overall,
it's
a
different
experience
to
learn
from
her.
The
story
has
a
unique
plot
with
ample
number
of
humorous
elements
and
I
am
confident
the
serial
will
give
the
audience
the
best
visual
treat".
On
the
other
hand,
Kajal
also
got
candid
about
her
journey
and
said
that
it
hasn't
been
a
cake
walk
for
her.
"When
I
travelled
to
Mumbai
in
order
to
pursue
my
career
in
acting,
I
didn't
experience
much
struggle
to
get
by
because
I
never
ran
into
any
issues
with
accommodation,
food,
or
anything
else,
unlike
other
people
who
came
to
Mumbai
to
pursue
acting
careers.
Despite
the
fact
that
I
put
in
a
lot
of
effort
and
went
to
a
lot
of
auditions
in
order
to
prove
myself
as
I
kept
dreaming
to
be
successful
and
raise
my
parents'
heads
up
high
with
pride.
In
order
to
fulfill
my
dream,
I
kept
giving
auditions
and
kept
working
hard
to
get
the
best.
My
parents'
support
and
blessings
kept
me
going
and
henceforth
I
never
experienced
the
kind
of
hardship
that
other
people
would
have,
but
I'll
still
describe
my
journey
as
hard
work," Kajal
added.
Are
you
excited
to
witness
Kajal
and
Sushmita's
khatti
meethi
nok
jhok
in
Meri
Saas
Bhoot
Hai?
Let
us
know
in
the
comment
section
below.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 17:56 [IST]