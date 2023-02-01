    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kapil Sharma Shares Cutest Photos Wishing Son Trishaan's On His Birthday, Calls Him A ‘Priceless Gift'

    On Wednesday, Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram page to share some cutesy pictures with his son, Trishaan Sharma, on his 2nd birthday.
    By
    |
    Kapil Sharma Shares Cutest Photos On Son Trishaans Birthday

    Besides being a wonderful host and comedian, Kapil Sharma is also a doting father. Kapil, who married his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in 2018, has been blessed with two children, a son, Trishaan, and a daughter, Anayra Sharma. Kapil has always been protective of his family and comes across as a family man. On Wednesday, the comedian-actor took to his Instagram page to share some cutesy pictures with his son, Trishaan Sharma, on his 2nd birthday.

    Comments

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 15:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2023
    More KAPIL SHARMA Stories
    Read more about: kapil sharma ginni chatrath
    Latest Stories
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    X