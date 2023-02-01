Kapil Sharma Shares Cutest Photos Wishing Son Trishaan's On His Birthday, Calls Him A ‘Priceless Gift'

On Wednesday, Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram page to share some cutesy pictures with his son, Trishaan Sharma, on his 2nd birthday.

Besides being a wonderful host and comedian, Kapil Sharma is also a doting father. Kapil, who married his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in 2018, has been blessed with two children, a son, Trishaan, and a daughter, Anayra Sharma. Kapil has always been protective of his family and comes across as a family man. On Wednesday, the comedian-actor took to his Instagram page to share some cutesy pictures with his son, Trishaan Sharma, on his 2nd birthday.