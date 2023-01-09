Remember Karishma Ka Karishma's Little Girl? Jhanak Shukla Is Now Engaged To Her Boyfriend - SEE PICS
Remember Jhanak Shukla, who played young Karishma in Karishma Ka Karishma? The actress, who started her career as a child artist, got engaged to her boyfriend in a roka ceremony. Check out the photos right here!
It's
time
to
send
congratulatory
messages
to
Jhanak
Shukla
as
the
actress
has
got
engaged
with
her
boyfriend
Swapnil
Suryawanshi
in
a
roka
ceremony.
The
actress,
who
is
well
known
for
playing
the
titular
role
in
Karishma
Ka
Karishma,
took
to
social
media
to
announce
her
engagement
in
style.
On
Sunday
(January
9),
Jhanak
posted
a
series
of
photos
from
her
roka
ceremony
to
inform
fans
about
the
good
news.
Jhanak
Shukla
made
things
official
on
her
official
Instagram
by
posting
the
snaps
from
the
roka
ceremony.
She
gushed
as
she
looked
at
her
beau
while
striking
a
pose
for
the
camera.
The
two
lovebirds
couldn't
help
but
hold
each
other's
hands
while
sharing
a
cute
moment
after
the
roka
ceremony.
Jhanak
Shukla,
who
is
the
daughter
of
popular
TV
actress
Surpriya
Shukla,
beamed
with
joy
as
she
posed
for
the
camera.
She
looked
pretty
in
a
traditional
outfit,
flashing
her
million-dollar
smile
for
us.
"Finally
making
it
official! Roka
ho
Gaya," the
caption
for
the
post
read.
Sriti
Jha,
Avika
Gor
&
Others
Congratulate
Jhanak
Shukla
Sriti
Jha,
who
worked
with
Jhanak's
mom
Supriya
Shukla
in
Kumkum
Bhagya,
dropped
a
comment
on
the
post.
The
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12
contestant
and
Avika
Gor
congratulated
Jhanak
Shukla
on
her
roka
ceremony.
Pandya
Store
actor
Kanwar
Dhillon
commented,
"Congratulations!!
God
bless
you
both
jhanakshukla."
Supriya
Shukla's
co-stars
Aasiya
Kazi,
Priyal
Mahajan
and
Anupriya
Kapoor
also
extended
their
warm
wishes
to
her
daughter
in
the
comments
section.
Jhanak
became
a
household
name
after
working
in
Karishma
Kaa
Karishma,
who
was
the
remake
of
Small
Wonder.
She
essayed
the
role
of
a
cyber
kid,
who
solves
problems
for
the
Malhotra
family.
Jhanak,
who
started
her
career
as
a
child
artist,
is
also
known
for
her
role
of
Gia
Kapur
in
Kal
Ho
Na
Ha.
The
film
starred
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Saif
Ali
Khan
and
Preity
Zinta
in
lead
roles.
CELEBS
WHO
RECENTLY
GOT
ENGAGED
Several
celebs
including
Mukesh
Ambani
and
Nita
Ambani's
son
Anant
have
got
engaged
in
recent
times.
Anant
got
engaged
to
Radhika
Merchant
in
a
roka
ceremony
last
week.
Kuch
Kuch
Hota
Hai
fame
Sana
Saeed
and
Bigg
Boss
OTT
winner
Divya
Agarwal
have
also
announced
their
engagement
in
recent
times.
We
extend
our
heartiest
congratulations
to
Jhanak
Shukla
and
Swapnil.