Kumkum Bhagya: THIS Actress Confirms Entry As New Negative Lead, Reveals She Said NO To Naagin

ZEE
TV's
Kumkum
Bhagya
premiered
in
2014
with
Sriti
Jha
and
Shabbir
Ahluwalia
in
the
lead
roles
of
Pragya
and
Abhi
respectively.
Later,
in
2019,
Mugdha
Chapekar
and
Krishna
Kaul
entered
the
hit
show
after
the
generation
leap.
Even
after
Shabir
and
Sriti's
exit,
the
long-running
show
has
been
fetching
decent
numbers
and
is
among
the
top
performers
on
the
channel.
The
makers
are
continuously
trying
to
introduce
new
twists
and
turns.
Now,
Kumkum
Bhagya
is
set
to
take
a
six-year
leap
after
which
a
new
negative
lead
will
be
introduced.
While
Tina
Phillip
earlier
played
the
antagonist,
Aalisha
Panwar
has
confirmed
her
entry
as
the
new
negative
lead
after
the
leap.
She
will
be
seen
playing
the
role
of
an
obsessive
lover
in
Kumkum
Bhagya.
Talking
about
the
same,
Aalisha
told
ETimes,
"I
have
played
positive
roles,
but
I
feel
people
have
connected
with
my
negative
roles
more.
I
played
Tara
in
Ishq
Mein
Marjawan
and
people
have
been
offering
me
negative
roles
after
that.
I
will
play
a
negative
role
in
Kumkum
Bhagya
too.
I
am
an
obsessive
lover,
who
falls
in
love
with
the
main
lead
(Krishna
Kaul)
and
creates
trouble
in
his
life."
Sharing
her
thoughts
about
entering
as
new
antagonist
after
Tina
Phillip,
Aalisha
added,
"It
is
true
that
before
the
leap
it
was
Tina
who
played
a
character
madly
in
love
with
the
main
lead
and
now
it
will
be
my
character
after
the
leap.
But
my
character
is
10
times
more
vicious
than
Tina's
and
I
am
just
glad
that
I
am
getting
to
work
in
a
popular
show
like
Kumkum
Bhagya.
The
production
house
had
earlier
approached
me
for
Naagin,
but
I
could
not
do
the
show
due
to
date
issues."
On
the
career
front,
Aalisha
was
last
seen
in
ZEE
TV's
Teri
Meri
Ikk
Jindri
and
is
returning
to
the
small
screen
after
a
year.