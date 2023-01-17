Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar Set To Re-Join Shraddha Arya’s Show After Generation Leap?

Ekta
Kapoor's
Kundali
Bhagya,
the
hit
spin-off
to
ZEE
TV's
Kumkum
Bhagya,
has
been
making
headlines
for
the
last
few
days
as
speculations
are
rife
that
the
makers
are
planning
to
introduce
a
generation
leap
in
it.
Currently,
Shraddha
Arya
and
Shakti
Arora
are
seen
playing
the
lead
roles
in
it.
As
per
the
ongoing
buzz,
Shakti
is
likely
to
quit
Kundali
Bhagya
as
he
isn't
interested
in
playing
a
father
onscreen.
Shraddha,
on
the
other
hand,
will
most
probably
continue
and
will
play
mother
to
grown-up
kids
just
like
Sriti
Jha
did
in
Kumkum
Bhagya.
While
an
official
announcement
regarding
Shakti
Arora's
exit
is
still
awaited,
another
report
is
now
doing
the
rounds
which
state
that
Dheeraj
Dhoopar
might
soon
return
to
the
show.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
According
to
a
Tellychakkar
report,
Dheeraj
Dhoopar
might
re-enter
Kundali
Bhagya
after
the
major
leap.
Revealing
the
same,
sources
informed
the
portal
that
the
actor's
current
show
Sherdil
Shergill
is
ending
soon
"which
does
point
out
to
Dheeraj's
comeback
to
the
Zee
TV
show
Kundali
Bhagya".
However,
the
actor
is
yet
to
react
to
the
ongoing
speculations.
Would
you
like
to
see
Dheeraj
and
Shraddha's
reunion
in
Kundali
Bhagya
once
again?
After
quitting
the
show
last
year,
Dheeraj
had
told
ETimes,
"I
quit
Kundali
because
I
wanted
to
grow
and
see
things
in
newer
perspective.
I
had
acted
in
Kundali
for
five
years
and
the
show
has
made
me
what
I
am
today."
After
leaving
the
show,
the
actor
was
seen
as
a
contestant
in
Colors
TV's
dance
reality
show
Jhalak
Dikhhla
Jaa
10.
Sadly,
Dheeraj
walked
out
of
the
show
due
to
an
injury.
Later,
he
bagged
the
lead
role
opposite
Surbhi
Chandna
in
Sherdil
Shergill.
It
premiered
in
September
last
year
amid
huge
buzz
and
expectations.
However,
it
failed
to
fetch
the
desired
ratings
and
is
set
to
go
off-air
soon.