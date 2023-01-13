After 10 Years Of Dating, Kundali Bhagya Actress Swati To Marry BF Anuj This Year
Best known for playing a negative role in Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s hit ZEE TV show, Kundali Bhagya, actress Swati Kapoor reveals that she might get wedding vows with longtime boyfriend Anuj Sikri this year.
TV
actress
Swati
Kapoor
is
best
known
for
playing
the
negative
role
of
Mahira,
an
obsessive
lover,
in
Shraddha
Arya
and
Dheeraj
Dhoopar's
Kundali
Bhagya.
After
being
a
part
of
the
hit
show
for
two
years,
she
put
her
papers
down
in
2021.
Besides
returning
to
work
this
year,
the
actress
has
also
revealed
that
she
is
looking
at
getting
married
to
longtime
boyfriend
Anuj
Sikri
in
2023.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
For
the
unversed,
Swati
and
Anuj
have
been
dating
each
other
for
over
a
decade
and
are
still
going
super
strong.
Talking
about
if
their
families
are
now
pressurising
them
for
tying
the
know,
she
revealed
that
they
may
get
hitched
this
year.
Revealing
the
same,
the
actress
told
ETimes,
"There
is
now.
Our
parents
ask
us
why
we
are
delaying
it.
There
is
no
problem.
We
have
been
planning
to
get
married
for
quite
some
time
but
had
to
put
it
on
hold
for
various
reasons,
including
the
pandemic.
But
now
it
can
happen
anytime.
We
are
looking
at
tying
the
knot
later
this
year.
But
before
that,
we
may
just
get
engaged
to
keep
our
parents
happy
(smiles)."
Well,
this
is
indeed
a
great
piece
of
news
for
her
fans.
The
actress
earned
appreciation
for
her
negative
character
in
Kundali
Bhagya.
Talking
about
actors
getting
typecast
after
playing
a
popular
role,
she
stated,
"After
my
two-year
stint
on
Kundali
Bhagya
(KB)
ended,
I
only
got
offers
to
play
an
obsessive
lover
in
a
love
triangle.
So,
I
wanted
a
break
not
in
terms
of
work
but
from
the
screen
image,
which
wasn't
easy.
Because
we
are
seen
every
day,
people
tend
to
forget
our
previous
work.
The
feedback
I
got
from
people
during
the
break
was
that
I
was
fit
for
only
glamorous
roles,
while
I
have
played
plain
Jane
characters
previously.
The
popularity
of
a
character
-
in
my
case
Mahira
from
KB
--
has
its
own
set
of
disadvantages
because
people
can't
visualise
you
in
any
other
role.
I
realised
that
one
more
project
like
KB
and
I
would
get
typecast."
After
taking
a
break
of
around
two
years
after
quitting
Kundali
Bhagya,
Swati
is
finally
returning
to
TV
with
SAB
TV's
Dhruv
Tara.
The
show
features
Riya
Sharma,
Ishaan
Dhawan,
Narayani
Shastri,
and
Yash
Tonk
in
key
roles.