Kundali Bhagya: THIS Lead Star Is Set To QUIT The Hit Show Due To Generation Leap?

After Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ekta Kapoor’s long-running ZEE TV show Kundali Bhagya is reportedly all set to take a generation leap. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

Kundali Bhagya, the spin-off to Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha Kumkum Bhagya, premiered on ZEE TV in July 2017 and has been among the top-rated shows on the channel since then.

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar played the lead roles of Preeta and Karan in the shoe respectively and fans loved their onscreen chemistry. However, last year, Dheeraj decided to leave Kundali Bhagya after being a part of it for around five years.

Eight months ago, the makers introduced Shakti Arora as the new lead actor opposite Shraddha Arya. Slowly and steadily, the viewers accepted Shakti as the new face of Kundali Bhagya. However, here comes a piece of bad news for the actor's fans.

According to the latest buzz, Shakti is planning to quit the hit ZEE TV show. Yes, you read that right! As reported earlier, the makers are planning to introduce a generation leap in Kundali Bhagya and he's not comfortable with playing a father to grown-up actors.

Revealing the same, a source informed ETimes, "The show is headed for a 20-year leap. Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora will have to play parents to grown-ups and while Shraddha had no qualms playing the part, Shakti did not want to do it."

Talking about Shakti's eight-month-long journey with the show, the source added, "Shakti would have continued if there was no leap. But mentally he is not ready to play father on TV to an adult. The leap will take place in the first week of March."

This isn't the first time when Shakti Arora is putting his papers down when the makers of his show are introducing a leap. Earlier, he also left Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi when the team was planning to introduce leaps and he was required to play a father on screen.

Interestingly, Kundali Bhagya isn't the only Ekta Kapoor-produced show which is undergoing a generation leap, her popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is also confirmed to underwent a leap of around 20 years.

