Kundali Bhagya: THIS Lead Star Is Set To QUIT The Hit Show Due To Generation Leap?

Kundali
Bhagya,
the
spin-off
to
Shabir
Ahluwalia
and
Sriti
Jha
Kumkum
Bhagya,
premiered
on
ZEE
TV
in
July
2017
and
has
been
among
the
top-rated
shows
on
the
channel
since
then.
Shraddha
Arya
and
Dheeraj
Dhoopar
played
the
lead
roles
of
Preeta
and
Karan
in
the
shoe
respectively
and
fans
loved
their
onscreen
chemistry.
However,
last
year,
Dheeraj
decided
to
leave
Kundali
Bhagya
after
being
a
part
of
it
for
around
five
years.
Eight
months
ago,
the
makers
introduced
Shakti
Arora
as
the
new
lead
actor
opposite
Shraddha
Arya.
Slowly
and
steadily,
the
viewers
accepted
Shakti
as
the
new
face
of
Kundali
Bhagya.
However,
here
comes
a
piece
of
bad
news
for
the
actor's
fans.
According
to
the
latest
buzz,
Shakti
is
planning
to
quit
the
hit
ZEE
TV
show.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
As
reported
earlier,
the
makers
are
planning
to
introduce
a
generation
leap
in
Kundali
Bhagya
and
he's
not
comfortable
with
playing
a
father
to
grown-up
actors.
Revealing
the
same,
a
source
informed
ETimes,
"The
show
is
headed
for
a
20-year
leap.
Shraddha
Arya
and
Shakti
Arora
will
have
to
play
parents
to
grown-ups
and
while
Shraddha
had
no
qualms
playing
the
part,
Shakti
did
not
want
to
do
it."
Talking
about
Shakti's
eight-month-long
journey
with
the
show,
the
source
added,
"Shakti
would
have
continued
if
there
was
no
leap.
But
mentally
he
is
not
ready
to
play
father
on
TV
to
an
adult.
The
leap
will
take
place
in
the
first
week
of
March."
However,
an
official
announcement
is
still
awaited.
This
isn't
the
first
time
when
Shakti
Arora
is
putting
his
papers
down
when
the
makers
of
his
show
are
introducing
a
leap.
Earlier,
he
also
left
Silsila
Badalte
Rishton
Ka
and
Meri
Aashiqui
Tum
Se
Hi
when
the
team
was
planning
to
introduce
leaps
and
he
was
required
to
play
a
father
on
screen.
Interestingly,
Kundali
Bhagya
isn't
the
only
Ekta
Kapoor-produced
show
which
is
undergoing
a
generation
leap,
her
popular
show
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
is
also
confirmed
to
underwent
a
leap
of
around
20
years.