Maddam Sir Makers Ask Shilpa Shinde To Take A Break After Few Days Of Shoot, She’s Unhappy Due To THIS Reason
SAB TV’s Maddam Sir, featuring Gulki Joshi in the lead role, recently witnessed the entry of Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde. While the actress was excited to join the team, she’s reportedly unhappy with the makers.
TV
actress
Shilpa
Shinde,
who
became
a
household
name
after
winning
Colors
TV's
Bigg
Boss
11,
recently
made
her
fiction
TV
comeback
with
SAB
TV's
Maddam
Sir.
Her
last
fiction
show
was
&TV's
hit
sitcom
Bhabi
Ji
Ghar
Par
Hai.
After
a
huge
controversy,
she
left
it
in
2016
and
her
fans
were
waiting
to
see
her
in
another
comedy
show
since
then.
Shilpa
recently
made
her
entry
as
ACP
Naina
Mathur
in
Maddam
Sir,
featuring
Gulki
Joshi,
Yukti
Kapoor
among
others
in
key
roles.
While
the
actress
was
looking
forward
to
join
the
team,
looks
like
she
isn't
happy
with
the
makers.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Revealing
the
same,
Shilpa
told
ETimes,
"My
role
as
Naina
Mathur
was
a
cameo
and
it
was
going
to
last
for
10-15
days.
I
took
it
up
because
it
sounded
quite
challenging.
I
shot
for
a
few
days
and
then
suddenly,
I
was
told
to
take
a
break.
While
shooting
for
the
show,
I
also
got
to
know
that
it
was
going
to
wrap
up
and
would
have
a
second
season
later.
I
have
been
wondering
what's
happening
to
my
track.
If
I
had
been
told
that
I
would
have
to
take
a
break
like
this,
I
would
not
have
taken
up
the
offer."
To
be
a
part
of
Maddam
Sir,
Shilpa
even
rejected
a
web
show.
The
actress
also
stated
that
she
has
no
idea
when
her
character
is
going
to
make
a
comeback
in
the
story.
She
added,
"It
is
strange
when
you
are
seen
in
a
few
episodes
and
then
you
vanish.
It's
not
good
for
the
character.
They
did
call
me,
but
there
is
no
clarity
about
the
shoot
date.
My
viewers
also
need
to
know
why
I
vanished
after
a
few
episodes."