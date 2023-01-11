MasterChef India 7: Sirsa Contestant Cooks European Dish With Ease, Ranveer Brar's Reaction Is Unmissable

The
Top
16
home
cooks
who
will
battle
for
the
title
of
"MasterChef
India"
on
Sony
Entertainment
Television
and
SonyLIV
have
been
chosen.
The
competition
for
the
Top
16
is
heating
up
as
the
judges,
Chefs
Ranveer
Brar,
Garima
Arora,
and
Vikas
Khanna
continue
to
evaluate
the
contestants
using
the
criteria
of
TIP-
Taste,
Innovation,
and
Precision.
On
Thursday,
January
12th,
home
cooks
will
be
presented
with
a
daunting
task
by
Chef
Vikas
Khanna
of
creating
a
dish
utilising
at
least
five
items
out
of
the
ten
from
a
European
mystery
box.
Further,
Chef
Ranveer
Brar
will
be
seen
introducing
the
home
cooks
to
the
extremely
skilled
Chef
Guntas
Sethi
before
the
challenge
begins.
She
will
then
proceed
to
instruct
the
contestants
on
how
to
prepare
a
European
cuisine.
Gurkirat
Singh,
a
home
cook
from
Sirsa,
Haryana
will
steal
the
show
with
his
exceptional
dish.
As
the
challenge
progresses,
contestants
will
be
seen
cheering
and
helping
Gurkirat
from
the
balcony.
Since
Gurkirat
cooked
a
sweet
dish
and
no
other
home
cook
did,
he
will
be
confident
that
his
food
will
stand
out.
A
source
close
to
the
set
shares,
"The
judges
will
be
impressed
by
the
contestant's
dish." The
source
continues,
"Chef
Garima
will
be
complimenting
the
home
cook
because,
in
her
opinion,
he
comprehended
the
task
extremely
well,
and
Chef
Ranveer
will
compliment
the
home
cook's
meal
by
stating,
'Sawdh
aagaya",
calling
it
a
perfectly
balanced
dish".
Chef
Guntas
will
also
be
seen
mentioning
that
Gurkirat's
dish
was
one
of
her
favourite
dishes
for
the
day.
Talking
about
the
experience
Gurkirat
shares,
"I'm
delighted
to
present
this
meal,
and
I
appreciate
the
support
of
the
other
contenders,
who
were
cheering
me
on
and
offering
whatever
help
they
could.
Every
day
on
MasterChef
India
is
a
new
opportunity
to
show
the
judges
what
I
can
do
in
the
kitchen,
and
I
intend
to
make
full
use
of
it."
Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 19:16 [IST]