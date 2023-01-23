EXCL! Meri Saas Bhoot Hai's Vibhav Roy Reveals If There Is Pressure Of Replacing RadhaKrishn: It Is More...
Vibhav Roy, in an exclusive interview with Filmibeat, spoke about his new show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai's quirky title and if there is any pressure of replacing an iconic drama like RadhaKrishn on Star Bharat.
Vibhav
Roy
aka
TV's
favourite
Nikhil
Bhardwaj
from
Gustakh
Dil
is
back
on
the
small
screen
with
a
bang.
The
popular
actor
is
all
set
to
entertain
the
viewers
with
a
new
dramedy
titled
Meri
Saas
Bhoot
Hai
that
will
air
on
Star
Bharat
from
tonight
(January
23).
Vibhav
might
have
remained
away
from
the
TV
screen
for
a
while,
but
he
is
all
gung-ho
about
his
new
project
that
has
a
quirky
title
and
talented
star
cast.
Ahead
of
the
grand
launch
of
Meri
Saas
Bhoot
Hai,
Filmibeat
sat
down
with
the
handsome
actor
for
a
fun-filled
discussion
about
the
show.
When
Vibhav
Roy
is
under
the
roof,
how
can
you
not
expect
him
to
give
fiery
answers.
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
read
on
to
know
what
he
said
about
his
much-awaited
dramedy.
Vibhav
Roy
On
Meri
Saas
Bhoot
Hai's
Title
Think
of
the
title
Meri
Saas
Bhoot
Hai
and
the
first
thing
that
comes
to
your
mind
is
'quirky',
isn't
it?
We
asked
Vibhav
about
his
initial
thought
when
the
production
house
told
him
the
title
of
the
show.
Just
like,
he
was
also
wooed
by
the
name
of
the
new
dramedy.
"When
I
heard
the
title,
I
was
like
Meri
Saas
Bhoot
Hai?
(laughs)
Can
you
please
say
it
one
more
time?
I
cracked
up,
and
as
everyone
tells
me,
it's
a
very
catchy
title.
It
has
a
ring
to
it.
It
definitely
piques
interest
and
curiosity.
Even
I
believe
that
it
is
something
you
won't
forgive
so
easily,
it
won't
go
unnoticed
for
sure.
The
title
being
so
quirky
made
me
excited
in
addition
to
the
amazing
creative
team," Vibhav
Roy
said.
If
There
Is
Any
Pressure
Of
Replacing
RadhaKrishn
Meri
Saas
Bhoot
Hai
is
replacing
an
iconic
show
like
RadhaKrishn
on
Star
Bharat
and
it's
not
a
cakewalk
to
replace
such
a
blockbuster
drama.
When
we
asked
the
Doli
Armaano
Ki
actor
about
the
same,
he
came
up
with
an
interesting
reply
that
deserves
your
attention.
"I
would
say
that
it
is
more
of
an
opportunity
and
not
just
pressure
as
the
slot
was
earlier
occupied
by
a
popular
show.
We
have
a
loyal
audience
on
Star
Bharat
for
the
slot.
I
just
hope
we
can
continue
and
even
perform
better
than
the
earlier
show.
I
will
like
to
treat
it
as
an
opportunity
as
when
you
say
pressure,
there
is
a
negative
connation.
When
you
call
it
an
opportunity,
it
always
evokes
excitement," Vibhav
Roy
quipped.
About
Meri
Saas
Bhoot
Hai
Meri
Saas
Bhoot
Hai
will
launch
on
January
23
at
7:30pm
slot.
The
dramedy
show
is
a
first
time
concept
in
Hindi
television
as
the
saas
(mother-in-law)
is
a
ghost.
If
you
are
bored
of
the
usual
saas
bahu
kitchen
politics,
you
need
to
check
out
this
interesting
show.
Meri
Saas
Bhoot
Hai
is
set
against
the
backdrop
of
Banaras
and
it
focuses
on
the
unique
relationship
of
an
'Anokhi'
saas
and
her
typical
bahu.
The
show
also
stars
Sushmita
Mukherjee
and
Kajal
Chauhan.
Are
you
excited
for
Meri
Saas
Bhoot
Hai?
