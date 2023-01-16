MTV Splitsvilla X4: Who Is Kashish Thakur? All About Roadies Winner For Whom Mehak, Akashlina Were Fighting

MTV
Splitsvilla
X4,
hosted
by
Arjun
Bijlani
and
Sunny
Leone,
premiered
last
year
in
November
and
has
entertained
fans
since
then.
In
the
latest
episode
of
the
dating
reality
show,
Mehak
Sembhy
and
Akashlina
Chandra
were
seen
fighting
for
Kashish
Thakur.
For
the
unversed,
Mehak
saw
Akashlina
removing
Kashish's
shirt
near
the
swimming
pool
which
irked
her.
Later,
she
discussed
the
incident
with
Kashish
who
had
no
proper
explanation.
Later,
Mehak
talked
to
Akashlina
and
their
discussion
soon
turned
into
a
verbal
fight.
From
his
bonding
with
troublemaker
Urfi
Javed
to
fighting
with
co-contestants,
Kashish
Thakur
has
been
continuously
grabbing
the
eyeballs
of
the
viewers.
However,
did
you
know
that
he
belongs
to
Sonipat,
Haryana,
and
is
also
the
winner
of
MTV
Roadies?
Here's
everything
you
need
to
know.
