Naagin 6: Adaa Khan On Fans Comparing Tejasswi Prakash & Her Chemistry With Mouni Roy: Everyone Is...
Naagin 6: Adaa Khan opened up on fans comparing her and Tejasswi Prakash's chemistry with that of Shesha and Shivanya (Mouni Roy). Here's what the TV diva said about her look, fans' comparison and her hit dialogues.
NAAGIN
6:
ADAA
KHAN
OPENS
UP
ON
HER
NEW
LOOK
Unlike
previous
seasons,
Shesha
has
turned
positive
and
her
look
has
been
designed
according
to
the
same.
Adaa
Khan
maintained
that
her
look,
outfit
and
makeup
are
always
different
than
the
earlier
season
as
the
team
believes
in
bringing
freshness
and
novelty.
Adaa
stated
that
fans
wait
for
her
look
and
they
wonder
what
will
be
new
in
her
avatar
in
every
season.
"They
observe
everything,
from
the
jewelry
to
the
clothes,
to
makeup
and
everything
else.
So
everyone
is
really
happy
that
this
time
Shesha
has
come
back
as
positive
and
she
is
helping
Teja," the
Amrit
Manthan
actress
said
in
a
statement
as
quoted
as
saying
by
IANS.
NAAGIN
6:
ADAA
KHAN
ON
FANS
COMPARING
HER
AND
TEJASSWI
WITH
HER
AND
MOUNI'S
CHEMISTRY
"People
are
very
happy
to
see
our
chemistry
and
also
comparing
it
with
Mouni
Roy.And
my
entry
episode
was
trending
on
YouTube,
Twitter.
I
was
really
happy
with
the
love
I
got
when
I
entered
the
show.
It's
beautiful
and
I
really
love
it
when
people
give
so
much
love,"
Adaa
Khan
told
IANS.
The
TV
diva,
who
ran
a
poll
on
Shesha's
hit
dialogues
in
Naagin,
received
an
amazing
response
from
the
viewers.
Guess
what?
She
got
over
5000
comments,
showcasing
her
significant
fan
following
and
the
love
that
the
fans
have
showered
on
her.
The
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
10
contestants
added
that
she
was
overwhelmed
to
see
how
the
fans
remembered
all
her
dialogues
and
lines
from
Naagin.
Talking
about
her
evergreen
Guru
Kantal
Maa
dialogue,
she
said
that
fans
still
love
mouthing
the
lines
whenever
they
get
an
opportunity.
Story first published: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 17:51 [IST]