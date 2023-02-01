Naagin 6 Actress Wants Her Hubby To Take ‘Romance Lessons’ From Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Colors TV’s Naagin 6. As the supernatural drama is confirmed to go off air soon, one of her co-stars asked her husband to take ‘romance lessons’ from Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra.

Tejasswi Prakash, who first grabbed the limelight after playing the female lead in Colors TV's Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki 2 in 2013, has come a long way in her career and is among the most-loved celebrities on the small screen.

After winning Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 last year, Tejasswi bagged the lead role in Colors TV's Naagin 6 and has been winning hearts since then. After a successful run of a year, the supernatural drama is coming to an end soon.

As Naagin 6 is gearing up for the final war, the hit series recently witnessed the entires of popular naagins Adaa Khan and Anita Hassanandani. For the unversed, both the actresses played the antagonists in previous seasons of the supernatural show.

While fans have been eagerly waiting for the grand finale of Naagin 6 and the battle between these divas, the actresses are enjoying working with each other. In real life, the actresses have been spending a lot of time together, and Anita recently captured Tejasswi in the midst of a romantic chat with Karan. She tagged her husband Rohit Reddy and jokingly suggested that he take some romance lessons.

