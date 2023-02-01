Naagin 6 Actress Wants Her Hubby To Take ‘Romance Lessons’ From Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra
Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Colors TV’s Naagin 6. As the supernatural drama is confirmed to go off air soon, one of her co-stars asked her husband to take ‘romance lessons’ from Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra.
Tejasswi
Prakash,
who
first
grabbed
the
limelight
after
playing
the
female
lead
in
Colors
TV's
Sanskaar
Dharohar
Apnon
Ki
2
in
2013,
has
come
a
long
way
in
her
career
and
is
among
the
most-loved
celebrities
on
the
small
screen.
After
winning
Salman
Khan's
Bigg
Boss
15
last
year,
Tejasswi
bagged
the
lead
role
in
Colors
TV's
Naagin
6
and
has
been
winning
hearts
since
then.
After
a
successful
run
of
a
year,
the
supernatural
drama
is
coming
to
an
end
soon.
As
Naagin
6
is
gearing
up
for
the
final
war,
the
hit
series
recently
witnessed
the
entires
of
popular
naagins
Adaa
Khan
and
Anita
Hassanandani.
For
the
unversed,
both
the
actresses
played
the
antagonists
in
previous
seasons
of
the
supernatural
show.
While
fans
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
the
grand
finale
of
Naagin
6
and
the
battle
between
these
divas,
the
actresses
are
enjoying
working
with
each
other.
In
real
life,
the
actresses
have
been
spending
a
lot
of
time
together,
and
Anita
recently
captured
Tejasswi
in
the
midst
of
a
romantic
chat
with
Karan.
She
tagged
her
husband
Rohit
Reddy
and
jokingly
suggested
that
he
take
some
romance
lessons.