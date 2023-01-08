Naagin 6 Finale: Here’s When Tejasswi Prakash’s Show Will Go Off Air – Date Revealed

Colors
Channel's
Naagin
6
has
managed
to
keep
the
viewers
hooked
on
to
their
television
with
its
drama-packed
shows.
At
a
time
when
several
supernatural
shows
have
failed
to
strike
a
chord
with
the
fans,
Naagin's
sixth
season
emerged
as
a
hit.
The
weekend
drama
starring
Tejasswi
Prakash
has
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
since
its
inception.
If
the
latest
buzz
is
to
be
believed,
Ekta
Kapoor
and
her
team
are
planning
to
end
the
show
on
a
high
note.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Naagin
6
will
soon
bid
adieu
to
the
audience
as
the
channel
and
the
production
have
decided
to
not
drag
the
show
further
and
instead
culminate
things
with
a
blockbuster
finale.
NAAGIN
6
FINALE
DATE,
SHOW
TO
GO
OFF
AIR
SOON
According
to
a
report
in
a
portal,
Naagin
6
will
air
its
last
episode
on
Colors
TV
next
month.
The
creative
team
has
already
chalked
out
a
nice
track
to
keep
the
viewers
engaged
and
end
the
show
on
a
blockbuster
note.
The
finale
of
Naagin
6
will
air
it
mid-February
2023.
Interestingly,
the
show
go
off
air
after
completing
a
successful
year
on
the
small
screen.
Will
you
miss
watching
Naagin
6?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
tweeting
@Filmibeat.