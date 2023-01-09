Naagin 6 Finale: After Adaa Khan, 3 Popular Actresses To Return As Naagins For Tejasswi Prakash’s Show

After
a
successful
run
of
almost
a
year,
Ekta
Kapoor's
Naagin
6
is
finally
set
to
bid
goodbye
to
the
viewers
very
soon.
Featuring
Tejasswi
Prakash
in
the
titular
role
of
a
shape-shifting
serpent,
the
supernatural
drama
was
launched
in
February
last
year
and
has
been
faring
well
on
the
TRP
charts
since
then.
Also
featuring
Maheck
Chahal,
Simmba
Nagpal,
Pratik
Sehajpal,
and
Amandeep
Sidhu
among
others
in
pivotal
roles,
Naagin
6
has
also
witnessed
many
leaps
and
replacements.
Hence,
the
makers
have
decided
to
not
stretch
it
further
despite
good
ratings.
The
team
has
planned
to
end
it
on
a
high
note
with
a
grand
and
intriguing
finale.
As
revealed
earlier,
Adaa
Khan
recently
entered
the
sixth
season
of
Naagin.
She
is
known
for
playing
the
role
of
naagin
Shesha
in
the
previous
seasons.
According
to
the
latest
buzz,
the
Naagin
6
will
mark
the
return
of
three
popular
actresses
who
played
naagins
in
the
last
seasons.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Well,
we're
talking
about
Subhi
Jyoti,
Anita
Hassanandani,
and
Surbhi
Chandna.
Revealing
the
same,
a
Tellychakkar
report
states,
"The
grand
finale
of
Naagin
6
is
going
to
be
very
grand
and
reportedly
will
see
the
return
of
previous
Naagins,
Anita
Hassnandani,
Surbhi
Jyoti,
and
Surbhi
Chandna
on
the
show."
However,
an
official
confirmation
is
still
awaited.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!
Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 14:31 [IST]