Tejasswi Prakash’s Popular Naagin 6 Co-Star Reveals She Was In ICU For 3-4 Days On Ventilator

Colors
TV's
Naagin
6,
produced
by
Ekta
Kapoor,
premiered
in
February
last
year
amid
huge
buzz
and
expectations.
Since
then,
the
Tejasswi
Prakash-starrer
supernatural
drama
has
been
performing
consistently
on
the
TRP
charts.
After
a
run
of
almost
a
year,
the
hit
series
is
finally
coming
to
an
end
soon.
Amid
all
this,
here
comes
a
piece
of
shocking
news
for
the
show's
fans.
Mahekk
Chahal,
who
is
seen
playing
the
role
of
Mahak
in
Naagin
6,
is
currently
in
a
hospital.
In
a
recent
interview,
the
Bigg
Boss
5
runner-up
revealed
being
admitted
to
the
Intensive
Care
Unit
(ICU)
after
fainting
a
few
days
ago.
She
was
in
the
ICU
for
around
3-4
days
on
a
ventilator.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Talking
about
the
same
to
Hindustan
Times,
Mahekk
revealed
that
she
got
pneumonia
and
added,
"I
was
in
the
ICU
for
3-4
days.
I
was
on
an
oxygen
ventilator.
I
just
collapsed
on
January
2
and
it
was
like
knives
in
my
chest.
I
couldn't
take
a
single
breath.
I
was
rushed
to
the
hospital
and
admitted
immediately.
A
CT
scan
was
taken.
I'm
still
hospitalised,
it's
been
eight
days,
though
I'm
in
the
normal
ward.
I
have
improved
a
lot,
(but)
the
oxygen
still
goes
up
and
down.
Both
my
lungs
were
infected."
This
sounds
super
scary.
We're
glad
that
she's
doing
much
better
now.
Recalling
her
condition,
she
added,
"I
was
super
scared
because
I
have
never
come
to
a
point
in
my
life
where
I
can't
take
a
breath
and
I'm
about
to
faint.
Every
time
I
was
coughing
it
was
painful,
(And)
I
was
thinking,
'What
is
going
on?'
as
we
had
no
clue."
Only
Mahekk's
family,
close
friends,
and
Naagin
6
co-stars
knew
about
her
hospitalisation.
Here's
wishing
a
speedy
recovery
to
her.
Coming
back
to
Naagin
6,
the
show
is
slated
to
end
in
mid-February.
However,
an
official
announcement
is
still
awaited.