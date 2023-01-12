    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    From Tejasswi Prakash To Sidharth Shukla, Bigg Boss Winners Who Have Worked With Ekta Kapoor

    As Ekta Kapoor confirmed the end of Naagin 6 and revealed that she will sign a Bigg Boss 16 contestant, here's a look at the Bigg Boss winners, who have worked with the TV Czarina in her shows and web series.
    Naagin 6 is finally going off air after entertaining the viewers for close to a year. Filmibeat was the first one to inform you about the grand finale of Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's hit weekend drama. And now we have another exciting news for all the viewers of Bigg Boss 16.

    Ekta Kapoor is all set to shoot for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Salman Khan's show. Guess what? She will make a special appearance on the stage, announcing that she will signing a Bigg Boss 16 contestant for her upcoming project. Yes, you read that right!

    Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 16:07 [IST]
