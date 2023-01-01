Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta Gets Emotional As His Grandfather Passes Away: Sang Lamberghini...

Popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta is grief-stricken as he has lost his maternal grandfather on New Year's Eve. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor took to social media to inform fans about the demise of his grandfather, sharing a heartfelt note about him. Nakuul got emotional as he expressed his thoughts in the form of words.

The small screen heartthrob revealed that his beloved grandfather passed away on Saturday (December 31) morning at the age of 84. From engaging in passionate debates to attending Buddhist discussion meetings, Nakuul Mehta and his grandfather loved spending quality time together.