Netizens Call Namita Thapar's Claim UNBELIEVABLE As She Says Maid Stole Phone To Share Hate Post Against Her

Popular show Shark Tank's judge, businesswoman Namita Thapar, is grabbing much attention for her stint with the second season of the show. As the entrepreneur makes her way to the audience's hearts, she recently talked about the price she has to pay for being a popular face. Thapar's Instagram bio was recently changed to "shi**y mother, shi**er wife."

Later, a photo of her was uploaded on IG Stories, with the caption: "This is Namita's son. I just want the world to know that the person you see on TV is not who you think she is. Unfollow her as soon as possible. Will explain why in the due course of time." Reacting to the now deleted post, that showed Namita at her home, the TV personality shared that she fell prey to her househelp's toxicity and accused her of stealing her phone.

Alleging that her "educated" househelp, after hacking her phone, put a hateful post against her on her social media account.