Netizens Call Namita Thapar's Claim UNBELIEVABLE As She Says Maid Stole Phone To Share Hate Post Against Her

Popular
show
Shark
Tank's
judge,
businesswoman
Namita
Thapar,
is
grabbing
much
attention
for
her
stint
with
the
second
season
of
the
show.
As
the
entrepreneur
makes
her
way
to
the
audience's
hearts,
she
recently
talked
about
the
price
she
has
to
pay
for
being
a
popular
face.
Thapar's
Instagram
bio
was
recently
changed
to
"shi**y
mother,
shi**er
wife."
Later,
a
photo
of
her
was
uploaded
on
IG
Stories,
with
the
caption:
"This
is
Namita's
son.
I
just
want
the
world
to
know
that
the
person
you
see
on
TV
is
not
who
you
think
she
is.
Unfollow
her
as
soon
as
possible.
Will
explain
why
in
the
due
course
of
time." Reacting
to
the
now
deleted
post,
that
showed
Namita
at
her
home,
the
TV
personality
shared
that
she
fell
prey
to
her
househelp's
toxicity
and
accused
her
of
stealing
her
phone.
Alleging
that
her
"educated"
househelp,
after
hacking
her
phone,
put
a
hateful
post
against
her
on
her
social
media
account.
Story first published: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 12:29 [IST]