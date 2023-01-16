Ye Toh Roz Ka Natak Hai Inka: Netizens Mock Adil Durrani & Rakhi Sawant For Accepting The Marriage In Public

Confirming that he is now married to Rakhi, Adil Durrani shared a picture of himself and Rakhi from their intimate nikkah.

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan have been hogging the limelight ever since the news about their secret wedding broke in the media. Rakhi went public by announcing her marriage to Adil on Instagram and also shared that she has been married to Adil Khan since May 2022. Meanwhile, Adil was shielded from making his wedding public. And now, days after denying the marriage, Adil Durrani has taken a U turn.

Taking to social media, Adil on Monday, January 16, accepted being married to Rakhi. Confirming that he is now married to Rakhi, Adil shared a picture of himself and Rakhi from their intimate nikkah. In the photo, the two are seen dressed in simple outfits, as Rakhi is seen wearing a floral sharara suit. Adil, on the other hand, wore a black tee and denims, while the duo had a garland around their necks.

Adil wrote, "So here's an announcement finally, I never said I am not married to you Rakhi. Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi)". Rakhi, who seems to be overjoyed by seeing Adil's post, wrote, "Thanks Jaan. Lots of love."

'Kyu Meri Zindagi Mein Itna Dard', Rakhi Sawant CRIES Inconsolably, Says Her Mother UNAWARE About Marriage

Take a look at Adil's post:-

Meanwhile, hours after announcing his marriage on Instagram, Rakhi and Adil were spotted by paparazzi in the city. They couple interacted with the paps where Adil publicly accepted his wedding to Rakhi. In the video that is going viral on the internet, Adil and Rakhi are seen having a candid conversation while Adil accepts being in love with the actress and is heard saying "Qubool Hai." Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, netizens jumped into the comment section and mocked the newlywed couple for showing off in front of the camera. One user commented, "Fir se notanki chalu bc inki ??? Or media ko dusra koi kam nhi h kya?" While another wrote, "Kya nautanki hai." Anther one commented, "mujhe to lgta h ye bhi ek deal h."

"Media ko paise deyti h tabhi to wo ghum Tey rehtey h iskai.pitchai," one said. One user's comment read, "Unnecessary drama. Jeez," while one Instagram user wrote, "Inka itna gehra pyar dekh ke mere ankhon mein aansu ka gaye .....lol." "drama khatm, paisa hazamm," said another.

Entertainment NEWS Updates: SRK Performs At Burj Khalifa; Rakhi Sawant On Mother Clueless About Her Marriage

Rakhi Sawant while speaking to Zoom TV, expressed her happiness about Adil finally accpetng their marriage in public and said, "Main shukriya karti hu pure Bharat ko kyunki un sab ne mil k meri shaadi ko jod diya. Yeh nahi ho pata agar sab log mil k unhe message nahi karte."