Ye Toh Roz Ka Natak Hai Inka: Netizens Mock Adil Durrani & Rakhi Sawant For Accepting The Marriage In Public

Rakhi
Sawant
and
Adil
Khan
have
been
hogging
the
limelight
ever
since
the
news
about
their
secret
wedding
broke
in
the
media.
Rakhi
went
public
by
announcing
her
marriage
to
Adil
on
Instagram
and
also
shared
that
she
has
been
married
to
Adil
Khan
since
May
2022.
Meanwhile,
Adil
was
shielded
from
making
his
wedding
public.
And
now,
days
after
denying
the
marriage,
Adil
Durrani
has
taken
a
U
turn.
Taking
to
social
media,
Adil
on
Monday,
January
16,
accepted
being
married
to
Rakhi.
Confirming
that
he
is
now
married
to
Rakhi,
Adil
shared
a
picture
of
himself
and
Rakhi
from
their
intimate
nikkah.
In
the
photo,
the
two
are
seen
dressed
in
simple
outfits,
as
Rakhi
is
seen
wearing
a
floral
sharara
suit.
Adil,
on
the
other
hand,
wore
a
black
tee
and
denims,
while
the
duo
had
a
garland
around
their
necks.
Adil
wrote,
"So
here's
an
announcement
finally,
I
never
said
I
am
not
married
to
you
Rakhi.
Just
had
to
handle
few
things
so
had
to
be
quiet,
happy
married
life
to
us
Rakhi
(pappudi)".
Rakhi,
who
seems
to
be
overjoyed
by
seeing
Adil's
post,
wrote,
"Thanks
Jaan.
Lots
of
love."
'Kyu
Meri
Zindagi
Mein
Itna
Dard',
Rakhi
Sawant
CRIES
Inconsolably,
Says
Her
Mother
UNAWARE
About
Marriage
Take
a
look
at
Adil's
post:-
Meanwhile,
hours
after
announcing
his
marriage
on
Instagram,
Rakhi
and
Adil
were
spotted
by
paparazzi
in
the
city.
They
couple
interacted
with
the
paps
where
Adil
publicly
accepted
his
wedding
to
Rakhi.
In
the
video
that
is
going
viral
on
the
internet,
Adil
and
Rakhi
are
seen
having
a
candid
conversation
while
Adil
accepts
being
in
love
with
the
actress
and
is
heard
saying
"Qubool
Hai." Check
out
the
video
here:
Meanwhile,
netizens
jumped
into
the
comment
section
and
mocked
the
newlywed
couple
for
showing
off
in
front
of
the
camera.
One
user
commented,
"Fir
se
notanki
chalu
bc
inki
???
Or
media
ko
dusra
koi
kam
nhi
h
kya?"
While
another
wrote,
"Kya
nautanki
hai."
Anther
one
commented,
"mujhe
to
lgta
h
ye
bhi
ek
deal
h."
"Media
ko
paise
deyti
h
tabhi
to
wo
ghum
Tey
rehtey
h
iskai.pitchai,"
one
said.
One
user's
comment
read,
"Unnecessary
drama.
Jeez,"
while
one
Instagram
user
wrote,
"Inka
itna
gehra
pyar
dekh
ke
mere
ankhon
mein
aansu
ka
gaye
.....lol."
"drama
khatm,
paisa
hazamm,"
said
another.
Rakhi
Sawant
while
speaking
to
Zoom
TV,
expressed
her
happiness
about
Adil
finally
accpetng
their
marriage
in
public
and
said,
"Main
shukriya
karti
hu
pure
Bharat
ko
kyunki
un
sab
ne
mil
k
meri
shaadi
ko
jod
diya.
Yeh
nahi
ho
pata
agar
sab
log
mil
k
unhe
message
nahi
karte."
Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 18:00 [IST]