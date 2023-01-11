Dil Maan Hi Nhi Raha Ye Real Shadi Hai: Netizens Mock Rakhi Sawant's Court Marriage With Beau Adil Durrani

Bigg
Boss
fame
and
dancer
Rakhi
Sawant
has
married
her
longtime
boyfriend
Adil
Durrani
in
a
low-key
court
wedding.
Although
Sawant
has
not
made
it
official
yet,
there
are
photos
of
their
wedding
ceremony
and
certificate
doing
the
rounds
on
the
internet,
suggesting
that
the
two
are
married
now.
The
pictures
show
Rakhi
and
Adil
in
simple
outfits.
Rakhi
is
seen
in
a
pink
floral
sharara
suit,
while
Adil
is
wearing
a
black
shirt
and
denim
pants.
They
are
also
wearing
garlands.
In
another
photo,
Adil
and
Rakhi
are
seen
holding
their
wedding
certificate
as
they
pose
for
the
cameras.
Going
by
the
marriage
certificate,
the
wedding
date
is
from
last
year,
and
the
pictures
have
appeared
online
now.
Take
a
look
For
the
uninitiated,
this
is
Rakhi's
second
marriage
after
her
split
from
Ritesh,
whom
she
claimed
to
have
married.
Calling
her
wedding
with
Ritesh
a
sham,
Rakhi
filed
for
a
divorce
from
him.
Later,
she
introduced
Adil
as
her
boyfriend
to
the
media
and
her
fans
and
said
that
he
is
a
businessman
from
Mysore.
The
two
are
often
spotted
in
the
city
and
have
also
starred
in
a
music
video.
Meanwhile,
just
like
all
her
other
antics,
Rakhi's
wedding
with
Adil
has
become
the
talk
of
the
town.
As
the
news
surfaced
online,
netizens
began
mocking
the
actress
on
the
internet
and
asking
if
this
was
real
or
not.
While
many
congratulated
Rakhi,
others
pointed
out
that
she
had
previously
been
crying
for
her
mother's
health
and
now
she
had
married.
One
wrote,
"kitney
no
vala
pati
hai,"
while
another
one
said,
"itni
bhi
kya
majboori
thi
ki
jo
shadi
kr
li."
One
netizen
wrote".
"Waiting
for
divorce
too,"
commented
another
user.
One
social
media
user
commented,
"Abh
original
bh
hi
hai
na
rakhi
mam
shaadi,"
another
said,
"She
was
crying
in
hospital
day
b4
Yday
for
her
mother
and
now
she
got
married."
"Bandi
ne
itni
nautanki
itna
Drama
kiya
h
ki
Dil
maan
hi
nhi
rha
ye
Shadi
real
life
h
..
aur
Adil
jaisa
sirf
publicity
aur
limelight
ke
liye
Rakhi
ke
sath
ghoomne
wala
Genuine
h
ye
to
ho
hi
nhi
Sakta,"
said
one
user.
While
another
comment
read,
"Ab
dono
sath
me
biggboss
jayenge."
"Y
to
shadi
krti
rhti
h
kch
naya
sunao..,"
one
wrote,
while
another
commented
saying,
"Believe
nahi
ho
Raha
hai
....
Lekin
congratulations
both
of
you,
dekhte
hai
kab
tak
shadi
chalti
hai."
Speaking
of
Rakhi's
personal
life,
she
is
currently
going
through
a
tough
phase
after
her
mother
was
diagnosed
with
a
brain
tumor.
Sharing
the
news
with
her
fans,
Rakhi
posts
a
video
urging
her
followers
to
pray
for
her
mother's
speedy
recovery.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 18:26 [IST]