Dil Maan Hi Nhi Raha Ye Real Shadi Hai: Netizens Mock Rakhi Sawant's Court Marriage With Beau Adil Durrani

Bigg Boss fame and dancer Rakhi Sawant has married her longtime boyfriend Adil Durrani in a low-key court wedding. Although Sawant has not made it official yet, there are photos of their wedding ceremony and certificate doing the rounds on the internet, suggesting that the two are married now.

The pictures show Rakhi and Adil in simple outfits. Rakhi is seen in a pink floral sharara suit, while Adil is wearing a black shirt and denim pants. They are also wearing garlands. In another photo, Adil and Rakhi are seen holding their wedding certificate as they pose for the cameras. Going by the marriage certificate, the wedding date is from last year, and the pictures have appeared online now. Take a look

For the uninitiated, this is Rakhi's second marriage after her split from Ritesh, whom she claimed to have married. Calling her wedding with Ritesh a sham, Rakhi filed for a divorce from him. Later, she introduced Adil as her boyfriend to the media and her fans and said that he is a businessman from Mysore. The two are often spotted in the city and have also starred in a music video.

Rakhi Sawant Gets Married For The Second Time, Ties The Knot With BF Adil Secretly; PICS GO VIRAL

Meanwhile, just like all her other antics, Rakhi's wedding with Adil has become the talk of the town. As the news surfaced online, netizens began mocking the actress on the internet and asking if this was real or not. While many congratulated Rakhi, others pointed out that she had previously been crying for her mother's health and now she had married.

One wrote, "kitney no vala pati hai," while another one said, "itni bhi kya majboori thi ki jo shadi kr li." One netizen wrote". "Waiting for divorce too," commented another user. One social media user commented, "Abh original bh hi hai na rakhi mam shaadi," another said, "She was crying in hospital day b4 Yday for her mother and now she got married."

"Bandi ne itni nautanki itna Drama kiya h ki Dil maan hi nhi rha ye Shadi real life h .. aur Adil jaisa sirf publicity aur limelight ke liye Rakhi ke sath ghoomne wala Genuine h ye to ho hi nhi Sakta," said one user. While another comment read, "Ab dono sath me biggboss jayenge." "Y to shadi krti rhti h kch naya sunao..," one wrote, while another commented saying, "Believe nahi ho Raha hai .... Lekin congratulations both of you, dekhte hai kab tak shadi chalti hai."

'Pray For Her…’ Rakhi Sawant’s Mother Diagnosed With Brain Tumour; See Heartbreaking Video From Hospital

Speaking of Rakhi's personal life, she is currently going through a tough phase after her mother was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Sharing the news with her fans, Rakhi posts a video urging her followers to pray for her mother's speedy recovery.