To New Beginnings..: Niti Taylor To Play Prachi Kapoor In 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'? See Nakuul Mehta's Reacts

Actress Niti Taylor confirmed on Sunday that she is now a part of the hit tv show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Taking to her Instagram, Niti shared a glimpse of her first day at the shoot. Along with confirming her association with the serial, Niti also revealed her on-screen character's name, as she will be seen playing the role of Prachi Kapoor. Dropping the picture of herself where she is signing the contract, Niti wrote, "To new beginnings."

Giving her fans a sneak peek into the first day of her new show's shoot, Niti Taylor penned a sweet note along with a beautiful smiling picture of herself. For the uninitiated, television's hit show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will be taking a leap after the lead actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar quit the show. Meanwhile, Niti Taylor will take the show forward after the long leap. She will be seen playing Ram and Priya Kapoor's daughter, Rachi Kapoor.

Check out Niti Taylor's post below:-

In the meantime, Nakuul Mehta, who plays Ram Kapoor in Ram Kapoor, reacted to Niti's post. Taking to the comment section, he showered Niti with love and wished her the best for her new beginnings. He wrote, "Bestest.. Carry the legacy on.." Several other celebrities, including Palak Sindhwani, Vidhi Pandya, Mehul Nisar, Chandni Bhagwanani, and others, also congratulated the star.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul-Disha Aka Ram & Priya To Get A SHOCKING Ending; No Scope Of Comeback

Fans, on the other hand, were overwhelmed with the news confirmation, and wished her the best as she embarks on a new journey. One fan said, "so happy for you girl," while another fan commented, "we are just so happy for you". Another fan wrote, "Best wishes on this new journey.. Can't wait to see you surprise us with this new character.. Loads of love Tay @nititaylor." Another Niti Taylor's fan said, "May this helps you reach the heights you always deserved!," while one comment read, "Upwards and Onwards!"

RANDEEP RAI PAIRED OPPOSITE NITI TAYLOR

Gossip mills were abuzz that Randeep Rai will be paired opposite Niti Taylor as the main male lead of the show. However, no official confirmation has been issued by the show's makers, neither Randeep Rai has responded to the news.

NAKUUL MEHTA AND DISHA PARMAR EXIT

On the other hand, several reports claimed that Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, who are currently playing Ram and Priya Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, have confirmed their exit from the show after the show takes a leap. Reportedly, Ram and Priya Kapoor will die in a car accident, and after the generational leap, Shubhaavi Choksey, Ajay Nagrath, Abhinav Kapoor, Alefia Kapadia, and Anchal Khurana are reported to continue with their characters in the show.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Not Niti Taylor, THIS Actress To Play Grown-Up Pihu After Generation Leap?