To New Beginnings..: Niti Taylor To Play Prachi Kapoor In 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'? See Nakuul Mehta's Reacts

Actress
Niti
Taylor
confirmed
on
Sunday
that
she
is
now
a
part
of
the
hit
tv
show
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2.
Taking
to
her
Instagram,
Niti
shared
a
glimpse
of
her
first
day
at
the
shoot.
Along
with
confirming
her
association
with
the
serial,
Niti
also
revealed
her
on-screen
character's
name,
as
she
will
be
seen
playing
the
role
of
Prachi
Kapoor.
Dropping
the
picture
of
herself
where
she
is
signing
the
contract,
Niti
wrote,
"To
new
beginnings."
Giving
her
fans
a
sneak
peek
into
the
first
day
of
her
new
show's
shoot,
Niti
Taylor
penned
a
sweet
note
along
with
a
beautiful
smiling
picture
of
herself.
For
the
uninitiated,
television's
hit
show
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
will
be
taking
a
leap
after
the
lead
actors
Nakuul
Mehta
and
Disha
Parmar
quit
the
show.
Meanwhile,
Niti
Taylor
will
take
the
show
forward
after
the
long
leap.
She
will
be
seen
playing
Ram
and
Priya
Kapoor's
daughter,
Rachi
Kapoor.
Check
out
Niti
Taylor's
post
below:-
In
the
meantime,
Nakuul
Mehta,
who
plays
Ram
Kapoor
in
Ram
Kapoor,
reacted
to
Niti's
post.
Taking
to
the
comment
section,
he
showered
Niti
with
love
and
wished
her
the
best
for
her
new
beginnings.
He
wrote,
"Bestest..
Carry
the
legacy
on.." Several
other
celebrities,
including
Palak
Sindhwani,
Vidhi
Pandya,
Mehul
Nisar,
Chandni
Bhagwanani,
and
others,
also
congratulated
the
star.
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2:
Nakuul-Disha
Aka
Ram
&
Priya
To
Get
A
SHOCKING
Ending;
No
Scope
Of
Comeback
Fans,
on
the
other
hand,
were
overwhelmed
with
the
news
confirmation,
and
wished
her
the
best
as
she
embarks
on
a
new
journey.
One
fan
said,
"so
happy
for
you
girl,"
while
another
fan
commented,
"we
are
just
so
happy
for
you".
Another
fan
wrote,
"Best
wishes
on
this
new
journey..
Can't
wait
to
see
you
surprise
us
with
this
new
character..
Loads
of
love
Tay
@nititaylor."
Another
Niti
Taylor's
fan
said,
"May
this
helps
you
reach
the
heights
you
always
deserved!,"
while
one
comment
read,
"Upwards
and
Onwards!"
RANDEEP
RAI
PAIRED
OPPOSITE
NITI
TAYLOR
Gossip
mills
were
abuzz
that
Randeep
Rai
will
be
paired
opposite
Niti
Taylor
as
the
main
male
lead
of
the
show.
However,
no
official
confirmation
has
been
issued
by
the
show's
makers,
neither
Randeep
Rai
has
responded
to
the
news.
NAKUUL
MEHTA
AND
DISHA
PARMAR
EXIT
On
the
other
hand,
several
reports
claimed
that
Nakuul
Mehta
and
Disha
Parmar,
who
are
currently
playing
Ram
and
Priya
Kapoor
in
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2,
have
confirmed
their
exit
from
the
show
after
the
show
takes
a
leap.
Reportedly,
Ram
and
Priya
Kapoor
will
die
in
a
car
accident,
and
after
the
generational
leap,
Shubhaavi
Choksey,
Ajay
Nagrath,
Abhinav
Kapoor,
Alefia
Kapadia,
and
Anchal
Khurana
are
reported
to
continue
with
their
characters
in
the
show.
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2:
Not
Niti
Taylor,
THIS
Actress
To
Play
Grown-Up
Pihu
After
Generation
Leap?
Story first published: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 19:59 [IST]