Pandya Store Actress Shrashti Maheshwari Expecting First Child With Husband Karan Vaidya

After Gauahar Khan and Neha Marda, another TV celebrity is all set to embrace motherhood very soon. Well, we're talking about Shiny Doshi and Kinshuk Mahajan's Pandya Store co-star Shrashti Maheshwari.

The TV actress, who rose to fame after playing the negative role of Anita in the popular Star Plus show, is expecting her first child with husband Karan Vaidya, who is a tech engineer by profession.

Taking to social media, Shrashti announced the great news with her fans and followers by posting a cute video in which her husband Karan is helping her put on her shoes while she's sitting on a bench with a hand on her baby bump.

In the caption, she wrote, "complete #soontobeparents." Take a look at her post below:

Talking about her pregnancy, Shrashti told ETimes, "We are very excited. My husband's office is in Bangalore, but he is working from Mumbai since I need him to be around. Life has completely changed in the past few months. I am doing yoga and taking extra care of myself."

The actress added, "I am glad that I am expecting a child soon after marriage because my mother also had me and my sister at an early age. When we see our old pictures in the family album, it feels nice to see my mom at a young age holding me and my sister. So, I also had this dream to become a mother soon after marriage and God has blessed us."

As of now, she's not in the mood to stop working and stated, "The doctor has said I can work until March, so I am keen to do that. And even after my baby arrives, I don't think I will keep away from work because Karan is extremely supportive."]

For the unversed, the TV star exchanged wedding vows with Karan in June last year. On the career front, Shrashti was last seen in SAB TV's Maddam Sir and is now looking forward to welcoming her little munchkin.

Heartiest congratulations to the couple!