Pandya Store Actress Shrashti Maheshwari Expecting First Child With Husband Karan Vaidya

After
Gauahar
Khan
and
Neha
Marda,
another
TV
celebrity
is
all
set
to
embrace
motherhood
very
soon.
Well,
we're
talking
about
Shiny
Doshi
and
Kinshuk
Mahajan's
Pandya
Store
co-star
Shrashti
Maheshwari.
The
TV
actress,
who
rose
to
fame
after
playing
the
negative
role
of
Anita
in
the
popular
Star
Plus
show,
is
expecting
her
first
child
with
husband
Karan
Vaidya,
who
is
a
tech
engineer
by
profession.
Taking
to
social
media,
Shrashti
announced
the
great
news
with
her
fans
and
followers
by
posting
a
cute
video
in
which
her
husband
Karan
is
helping
her
put
on
her
shoes
while
she's
sitting
on
a
bench
with
a
hand
on
her
baby
bump.
Talking
about
her
pregnancy,
Shrashti
told
ETimes,
"We
are
very
excited.
My
husband's
office
is
in
Bangalore,
but
he
is
working
from
Mumbai
since
I
need
him
to
be
around.
Life
has
completely
changed
in
the
past
few
months.
I
am
doing
yoga
and
taking
extra
care
of
myself."
The
actress
added,
"I
am
glad
that
I
am
expecting
a
child
soon
after
marriage
because
my
mother
also
had
me
and
my
sister
at
an
early
age.
When
we
see
our
old
pictures
in
the
family
album,
it
feels
nice
to
see
my
mom
at
a
young
age
holding
me
and
my
sister.
So,
I
also
had
this
dream
to
become
a
mother
soon
after
marriage
and
God
has
blessed
us."
As
of
now,
she's
not
in
the
mood
to
stop
working
and
stated,
"The
doctor
has
said
I
can
work
until
March,
so
I
am
keen
to
do
that.
And
even
after
my
baby
arrives,
I
don't
think
I
will
keep
away
from
work
because
Karan
is
extremely
supportive."]
For
the
unversed,
the
TV
star
exchanged
wedding
vows
with
Karan
in
June
last
year.
On
the
career
front,
Shrashti
was
last
seen
in
SAB
TV's
Maddam
Sir
and
is
now
looking
forward
to
welcoming
her
little
munchkin.