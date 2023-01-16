Pandya Store Leap Update: THIS Lead Actor Set To QUIT Shiny Doshi’s Hit Star Plus Show?

Star
Plus' Pandya
Store,
an
official
adaptation
of
Star
Vijay's
Tamil
series
Pandian
Stores,
premiered
on
25
January,
2021,
and
has
been
winning
hearts
since
the
beginning.
Featuring
an
ensemble
cast
of
Krutika
Desai,
Kinshuk
Mahajan,
Shiny
Doshi,
Kanwar
Dhillon,
Alice
Kaushik,
Akshay
Karodia,
Simran
Budharup,
and
Mohit
Parmar,
the
family
drama
has
been
fetching
amazing
numbers,
and
is
the
slot
leader
at
the
7:30
pm
time
slot.
To
make
the
show
more
interesting
for
viewers,
the
makers
are
all
set
to
introduce
a
leap
of
five
years
in
Pandya
Store.
After
the
leap,
the
team
is
planning
to
introduce
many
twists
and
turns
to
make
the
show
more
entertaining
for
viewers.
As
reported
earlier,
Gautam
(Kinshuk
Mahajan)
and
Dhara
(Shiny
Doshi)
will
be
the
only
ones
to
stay
in
the
ancestral
Pandya
house
with
their
kids.
While
Shiv
(Kanwar
Dhillon)
will
lose
his
mental
stability,
Dev
and
Rishita
are
expected
to
be
running
a
big
business
after
the
leap.
While
loyal
viewers
are
excited
about
the
leap,
the
latest
buzz
suggests
that
one
of
the
Pandya
brothers
is
likely
to
quit
the
Star
Plus
show
soon.
Reportedly,
Akshay
Kharodia
is
quitting
Pandya
Store
and
will
not
be
a
part
of
the
show
after
the
leap.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Revealing
the
same,
a
source
informed
ETimes,
"Akshay
will
be
shooting
for
a
week
more.
He
wants
to
take
up
another
project
and
so
has
decided
to
move
on.
He
is
also
doing
a
film
for
which
he
needs
some
time
out."
However,
an
official
announcement
is
still
awaited.
Interestingly,
this
is
the
second
time
when
Akshay
has
put
his
papers
down.
In
February
last
year,
the
actor
quit
the
show
as
he
wanted
to
spend
time
with
his
pregnant
wife
Divya
but
changed
his
mind
later.
Now,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
how
things
will
change
in
the
show
post
his
exit.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!
Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 20:27 [IST]