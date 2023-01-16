Pandya Store Leap Update: THIS Lead Actor Set To QUIT Shiny Doshi’s Hit Star Plus Show?

Pandya Store Update: While the popular Star Plus is set to take a 5-year leap, one of the Pandya brothers is planning to quit the family drama.

Star Plus' Pandya Store, an official adaptation of Star Vijay's Tamil series Pandian Stores, premiered on 25 January, 2021, and has been winning hearts since the beginning.

Featuring an ensemble cast of Krutika Desai, Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Karodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar, the family drama has been fetching amazing numbers, and is the slot leader at the 7:30 pm time slot.

To make the show more interesting for viewers, the makers are all set to introduce a leap of five years in Pandya Store. After the leap, the team is planning to introduce many twists and turns to make the show more entertaining for viewers.

As reported earlier, Gautam (Kinshuk Mahajan) and Dhara (Shiny Doshi) will be the only ones to stay in the ancestral Pandya house with their kids. While Shiv (Kanwar Dhillon) will lose his mental stability, Dev and Rishita are expected to be running a big business after the leap.

While loyal viewers are excited about the leap, the latest buzz suggests that one of the Pandya brothers is likely to quit the Star Plus show soon. Reportedly, Akshay Kharodia is quitting Pandya Store and will not be a part of the show after the leap. Yes, you read that right!

The actor, who is playing the pivotal role of Gautam's younger brother Dev in Pandya Store, is currently shooting for it and is expected to wrap it up soon.

Revealing the same, a source informed ETimes, "Akshay will be shooting for a week more. He wants to take up another project and so has decided to move on. He is also doing a film for which he needs some time out."

However, an official announcement is still awaited. Interestingly, this is the second time when Akshay has put his papers down. In February last year, the actor quit the show as he wanted to spend time with his pregnant wife Divya but changed his mind later. Now, it'll be interesting to see how things will change in the show post his exit.

Keep watching this space for more updates!