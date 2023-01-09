Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's Brother Says She Will Win, Names THESE 2 Celebs As Her Tough Competitors
Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Priyanka Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary said that she will become the winner of Salman Khan's reality show. He also named the two contestants, who are his sister's 'tough competitors'.
News
