After Wedding Announcement, Rakhi Sawant Pregnant With Her First Child At The Age Of 44?

After
winning
many
hearts
with
her
stint
in
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
4,
Rakhi
Sawant
has
been
making
headlines
in
the
outer
world
too.
Just
a
few
days
after
coming
out
of
the
show,
the
'entertainment
queen' released
several
pictures
from
her
secret
wedding
with
boyfriend
Adil
Khan
Durrani.
Later,
Rakhi
herself
confirmed
that
she
exchanged
wedding
vows
with
Adil
in
July
last
year
three
months
after
meeting
him.
She
also
revealed
changing
her
religion
and
name
to
get
hitched
to
her
beau.
Besides
a
court
marriage,
they
also
had
a
nikah
ceremony.
However,
in
a
surprising
turn
of
events,
her
boyfriend
decided
to
stay
mum
and
chose
not
to
confirm
their
wedding.
For
the
next
2-3
days,
Rakhi
was
seen
crying
inconsolably
during
her
interactions
with
paps
and
stated
that
she's
sad
because
Adil
isn't
accepting
their
wedding.
However,
he
finally
broke
his
silence
a
few
days
ago
and
finally
made
their
wedding
official.
He
also
stated
that
his
family
hasn't
yet
accepted
their
wedding
but
he's
trying
to
make
them
understand
that
he's
happy
with
Rakhi.
Talking
about
the
same,
he
told
ETimes,
"Well,
yes,
Rakhi
and
I
are
married.
We
are
living
together
and
happy." He
also
made
an
appearance
with
Rakhi
recently
and
shared
how
he
couldn't
say
much
earlier
as
he
was
settling
things
at
home
with
his
parents."
Amid
all
this,
several
reports
suggest
that
Rakhi
made
her
secret
marriage
with
Adil
official
as
she's
pregnant.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
While
the
Bigg
Boss
veteran
has
always
expressed
her
wish
to
come
a
mother
soon,
the
latest
buzz
suggests
that
she's
now
pregnant
at
the
age
of
44.
However,
she
chose
not
to
react
to
the
ongoing
speculations.
Talking
about
her
pregnancy
rumours,
she
told
ANI,
"No
comments."
Well,
that's
an
interesting
reply.
Don't
you
agree?
