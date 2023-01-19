Rakhi Sawant Arrested Over Sherlyn Chopra's Complaint For Using ‘Objectionable Language

Rakshi Sawant, who has been in the headlines for her wedding with Adil Khan Durrani, has been arrested today by Mumbai police in actress Sherlyn Chopra's case. Taking to Twitter on January 19, Chopra said that Amboli police had arrested Rakhi a while ago. Rakhi was supposed to launch her dance academy on Thursday at 3 p.m., for which she has partnered with her husband, Adil Durrani.

Mumbai: Amboli Police detains actor Rakhi Sawant after a woman model complained that she made her inappropriate videos & photos viral. Rakhi Sawant has been brought to Amboli PS for further questioning: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

RAKHI SAWANT ARRESTED

Controversial celebrity Rakhi Sawant has been arrested in connection with a complaint filed by Sherlyn Chopra last year. Confirming the news of her arrest, Chopra tweeted, "Amboli Police has arrested Rakhi Sawant in respect of FIR 883/2022. Yesterday, Rakhi Sawant's ABA 1870/2022 was rejected by the Mumbai session court."

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Rakhi will be presented before the Andheri court soon. Sherlyn had alleged in her complaint that the former Bigg Boss star released objectionable videos and pictures of her on social media and also used objectionable language. Mumbai police have booked Rakhi under multiple sections of the IPC & IT Act.

AMBOLI POLICE HAS ARRESTED RAKHI SAWANT IN RESPECT WITH FIR 883/2022



YESTERDAY, RAKHI SAWANT'S ABA 1870/2022 WAS REJECTED BY MUMBAI SESSIONS COURT — Sherlyn Chopra (शर्लिन चोपड़ा)🇮🇳 (@SherlynChopra) January 19, 2023

RAKHI SAWANT AND SHERLYN CHOPRA SPAT

The spat between Rakhi and Sherlyn started when the former commented on Sherlyn Chopra's sexual harassment allegations against filmmaker Sajid Khan in connection to MeToo. Rakhi sided with Sajid and rubbished all the charges levelled by Sherlyn. This didn't go down well with the actress, and the two then filed FIRs against each other over using objectionable language.

On the other hand, Rakhi, after filing a complaint against Sherlyn, claimed that she had accused her of changing boyfriends in a video.

Rakhi also said that Sherlyn made nasty remarks about her and used abusive language.

Back then, interacting with the press, Sawant had said, "I am really sad to say that due to the comments made by her about me there has been turmoil in my life. Because of her, my recent boyfriend has asked me whether there is any truth in what Sherlyn is saying, do I really have 10 boyfriends. She just came and said whatever she wanted to in the media and now I have to pay for it."