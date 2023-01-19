Rakhi Sawant Arrested Over Sherlyn Chopra's Complaint For Using ‘Objectionable Language

Rakshi
Sawant,
who
has
been
in
the
headlines
for
her
wedding
with
Adil
Khan
Durrani,
has
been
arrested
today
by
Mumbai
police
in
actress
Sherlyn
Chopra's
case.
Taking
to
Twitter
on
January
19,
Chopra
said
that
Amboli
police
had
arrested
Rakhi
a
while
ago.
Rakhi
was
supposed
to
launch
her
dance
academy
on
Thursday
at
3
p.m.,
for
which
she
has
partnered
with
her
husband,
Adil
Durrani.
Controversial
celebrity
Rakhi
Sawant
has
been
arrested
in
connection
with
a
complaint
filed
by
Sherlyn
Chopra
last
year.
Confirming
the
news
of
her
arrest,
Chopra
tweeted,
"Amboli
Police
has
arrested
Rakhi
Sawant
in
respect
of
FIR
883/2022.
Yesterday,
Rakhi
Sawant's
ABA
1870/2022
was
rejected
by
the
Mumbai
session
court."
Meanwhile,
it
has
also
been
reported
that
Rakhi
will
be
presented
before
the
Andheri
court
soon.
Sherlyn
had
alleged
in
her
complaint
that
the
former
Bigg
Boss
star
released
objectionable
videos
and
pictures
of
her
on
social
media
and
also
used
objectionable
language.
Mumbai
police
have
booked
Rakhi
under
multiple
sections
of
the
IPC
&
IT
Act.
Check
out
Sherlyn
Chopra's
tweet
below:-
The
spat
between
Rakhi
and
Sherlyn
started
when
the
former
commented
on
Sherlyn
Chopra's
sexual
harassment
allegations
against
filmmaker
Sajid
Khan
in
connection
to
MeToo.
Rakhi
sided
with
Sajid
and
rubbished
all
the
charges
levelled
by
Sherlyn.
This
didn't
go
down
well
with
the
actress,
and
the
two
then
filed
FIRs
against
each
other
over
using
objectionable
language.
On
the
other
hand,
Rakhi,
after
filing
a
complaint
against
Sherlyn,
claimed
that
she
had
accused
her
of
changing
boyfriends
in
a
video.
Rakhi
also
said
that
Sherlyn
made
nasty
remarks
about
her
and
used
abusive
language.
Back
then,
interacting
with
the
press,
Sawant
had
said,
"I
am
really
sad
to
say
that
due
to
the
comments
made
by
her
about
me
there
has
been
turmoil
in
my
life.
Because
of
her,
my
recent
boyfriend
has
asked
me
whether
there
is
any
truth
in
what
Sherlyn
is
saying,
do
I
really
have
10
boyfriends.
She
just
came
and
said
whatever
she
wanted
to
in
the
media
and
now
I
have
to
pay
for
it."