Rakhi Sawant Confirms Wedding With BF Adil, Reveals They Got Married 7 Months Ago; Here’s Why They Hid it

Rakhi
Sawant,
the
Bigg
Boss
veteran,
surely
knows
how
to
stay
in
the
news
regularly.
She
recently
came
out
of
the
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
4
house
after
winning
many
hearts
with
her
stint.
She
was
among
the
finalists
and
walked
out
after
accepting
the
money
briefcase
worth
Rs
9
lakh.
Since
morning,
several
photos
from
her
alleged
court
marriage
with
boyfriend
Adil
Khan
Durrani
are
doing
the
rounds
on
social
media.
In
the
photos,
the
couple
is
seen
with
garlands
around
their
neck
leaving
their
fans
surprised.
However,
she
has
now
confirmed
that
she
is
indeed
married
to
Adil.
However,
there's
a
twist.
Rakhi
Sawant
has
another
surprise
for
their
fans.
Rakhi
Sawant
Gets
Married
For
The
Second
Time,
Ties
The
Knot
With
BF
Adil
Secretly;
PICS
GO
VIRAL
In
a
recent
interview,
the
Bigg
Boss
star
confirmed
being
married
and
revealed
that
she
exchanged
wedding
vows
with
Adil
in
July
last
year.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Talking
to
ETimes,
she
said,
"Yes,
I
got
married
to
Adil
in
July
last
year
after
three
months
of
knowing
him.
We
had
a
nikah
ceremony
and
a
court
marriage.
Since
he
stopped
me
from
disclosing
it,
I
remained
tightlipped
for
the
past
seven
months.
He
felt
that
it
would
get
difficult
to
find
a
suitor
for
his
sister
if
people
got
to
know
about
our
marriage.
According
to
him,
tum
Rakhi
Sawant
ke
saath
judoge
toh
tumne
badnaami
lee
hai."
For
the
unversed,
Rakhi
was
earlier
married
to
Ritesh,
an
NRI
businessman
with
whom
she
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
15
house
as
wild
cards.
However,
she
got
to
know
about
his
child
from
first
marriage
on
the
show.
Since
he
hadn't
divorced
his
first
wife,
his
marriage
with
Rakhi
wasn't
considered
legal.
After
the
show,
they
announced
their
participation.
While
Rakhi
was
reportedly
going
through
a
tough
phase,
she
soon
met
Adil
and
they
got
married.
Talking
about
it,
she
added,
"I
was
almost
in
depression
because
of
the
betrayal.
Soon
after,
Adil
came
into
my
life
aur
pyaar
ka
vaada
kiya.
He
proposed
marriage
and
we
tied
the
knot.
I
didn't
want
to
wait,
as
I
have
a
strong
desire
to
become
a
mother.
However,
his
family
has
still
not
accepted
me."
On
being
asked
if
everything
is
fine
between
her
and
Adil,
Rakhi
concluded,
"A
lot
happened
while
I
was
away
locked
up
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
4
house
recently.
I
will
talk
when
the
time
is
right.
At
this
point,
all
I
want
is
to
save
my
marriage.
I
want
the
world
to
know
that
I
am
married
to
Adil.
Main
bahut
pareshan
hoon
isliye
logon
ke
saamne
meri
shaadi
aana
zaroori
hai."
Stay
tuned
for
more
updates!