‘Kyu Meri Zindagi Mein Itna Dard', Rakhi Sawant CRIES Inconsolably, Says Her Mother UNAWARE About Marriage

Rakhi
Sawant's
marriage
with
her
longtime
boyfriend,
Adil
Durrani,
has
been
in
the
news
for
a
while
now.
A
few
days
ago,
the
actress
revealed
that
she
and
Adil
got
married
last
year
in
May
and
also
shared
a
marriage
certificate
and
a
video
where
they
were
seen
signing
the
certificate.
However,
Adil
Durrani
has
denied
all
the
claims
and
said
that
the
marriage
reports
were
fake.
This
has
left
Raki
Sawant
heartbroken,
and
now
once
again
the
actress' personal
life
has
become
a
national
drama.
Rakhi
was
recently
spotted
by
the
paparazzi
in
the
town,
where
she
interacted
with
them
and
was
seen
crying
uncontrollably.
She
revealed
that
her
ailing
mother,
who
is
in
the
hospital,
is
unconscious
and
added
that
she
has
no
clue
about
Adil
denying
marriage
to
her
daughter.
The
video
is
going
viral
on
social
media.
For
the
uninitiated,
Rakhi's
mother,
Jaya
Sawant,
has
been
diagnosed
with
a
brain
tumour
and
is
currently
in
critical
condition
in
the
hospital.
Rakhi
is
seen
in
the
video
saying,
"Abhi
tak
meri
ma
ko
nahi
malum
hai
ki
yesi
chal
rahi
hai
mere
bare
mein.
Mummy
hosh
me
jyajegi,
yeh
news
sunegi
toh
pata
nhi
kya
hasar
hoga
uspe.
Q
hai
meri
nasseb
mein
itna
dard,
na
kha
pati
hu,
nah
so
pati
hu,
kuch
nhai
kar
pati
hu
main."
Further,
when
the
photographers
ask
about
Adil's
family,
Rakhi
gets
more
emotional
and
says,
"Adil
ke
gharwale
se
meri
baat
hui,
hai
unhone
ne
Adil
ko
samjhaye
hai,
ki
agar
tune
Rakhi
se
nikkah
kiya
hai
toh
sabke
samne
qabool
akrne
mein
kya
harj
hai.
Unke
gharwale
bhut
ache
hai,
unko
time
lagega
muje
apnane
mein
lekin
Adil
ne
toh
mere
sath
kasmae
khai
hai."
NETIZENS
REACT
TO
THE
VIDEO
Rakhi's
viral
video
has
grabbed
the
eyeballs
of
netizens,
and
reactions
have
started
to
come
in.
Many
are
accusing
her
of
another
drama,
while
several
of
them
are
making
fun
of
her
for
bringing
everything
into
the
public
eye.
One
user
said,
"Roz
Naya
natak
Hai
iska,"
while
another
user
commented,
"Isko
bas
limelight
m
rehne
k
liye
hi
ye
sab
karna
hota
h.."
While
on
user
said,
"Isbaar
ye
bahar
biggboss
kar
rahi
hai
!
ajib
janwar
hai
ye
sahi
me."
One
commented
saying,
yeh
mar
bhi
gai
to
iski
aatma
bhi
drama
karegi."
Another
user's
comment
said,
"Na
khaa
paati
hu....Na
soo
paati
hu....
Bas
Media
ke
Aage
Roo
pati
hu."
"Dats
her
personal
matter
but
why
she
always
bring
up
to
media
,be
serious
sometimes
rakhi
do
things
private
solve
in
private,"
wrote
another.
Yet
another
netizen
said,
"Waah
kya
acting
hai."