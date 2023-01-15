‘Kyu Meri Zindagi Mein Itna Dard', Rakhi Sawant CRIES Inconsolably, Says Her Mother UNAWARE About Marriage

Rakhi Sawant's marriage with her longtime boyfriend, Adil Durrani, has been in the news for a while now. A few days ago, the actress revealed that she and Adil got married last year in May and also shared a marriage certificate and a video where they were seen signing the certificate. However, Adil Durrani has denied all the claims and said that the marriage reports were fake. This has left Raki Sawant heartbroken, and now once again the actress' personal life has become a national drama.

Rakhi was recently spotted by the paparazzi in the town, where she interacted with them and was seen crying uncontrollably. She revealed that her ailing mother, who is in the hospital, is unconscious and added that she has no clue about Adil denying marriage to her daughter. The video is going viral on social media. For the uninitiated, Rakhi's mother, Jaya Sawant, has been diagnosed with a brain tumour and is currently in critical condition in the hospital.

Rakhi is seen in the video saying, "Abhi tak meri ma ko nahi malum hai ki yesi chal rahi hai mere bare mein. Mummy hosh me jyajegi, yeh news sunegi toh pata nhi kya hasar hoga uspe. Q hai meri nasseb mein itna dard, na kha pati hu, nah so pati hu, kuch nhai kar pati hu main."

Further, when the photographers ask about Adil's family, Rakhi gets more emotional and says, "Adil ke gharwale se meri baat hui, hai unhone ne Adil ko samjhaye hai, ki agar tune Rakhi se nikkah kiya hai toh sabke samne qabool akrne mein kya harj hai. Unke gharwale bhut ache hai, unko time lagega muje apnane mein lekin Adil ne toh mere sath kasmae khai hai."

NETIZENS REACT TO THE VIDEO

Rakhi's viral video has grabbed the eyeballs of netizens, and reactions have started to come in. Many are accusing her of another drama, while several of them are making fun of her for bringing everything into the public eye. One user said, "Roz Naya natak Hai iska," while another user commented, "Isko bas limelight m rehne k liye hi ye sab karna hota h.."

While on user said, "Isbaar ye bahar biggboss kar rahi hai ! ajib janwar hai ye sahi me." One commented saying, yeh mar bhi gai to iski aatma bhi drama karegi." Another user's comment said, "Na khaa paati hu....Na soo paati hu.... Bas Media ke Aage Roo pati hu." "Dats her personal matter but why she always bring up to media ,be serious sometimes rakhi do things private solve in private," wrote another. Yet another netizen said, "Waah kya acting hai."

It seems like social media users are annoyed by Rakhi's constant cribbing and drama in front of the media, whereas many have asked her to keep her private matter to herself and not publicise it.