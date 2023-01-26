WATCH: Rakhi Sawant Visits Dargah For First Time Post Her Wedding With Adil Khan; Prays For Their Married Life

Rakhi
Sawant
is
an
actress
who
aces
the
art
of
making
the
headlines.
From
her
personal
to
professional
life,
Rakhi
continues
to
be
the
talk
of
the
town.
Interestingly,
she
recently
left
everyone
surprised
after
she
announced
her
wedding
to
beau
Adil
Khan
Durrani.
It
was
an
intimate
wedding
for
the
couple
and
it
was
reported
that
Rakhi
had
even
changed
her
religion
for
the
wedding.
Talking
about
the
same,
Rakhi
also
revealed
that
her
new
name
is
Fatima
Durrani.
And
now,
the
Dil
Bole
Hadippa
actress
is
one
again
making
the
headlines
as
she
was
clicked
at
a
dargah
in
Mumbai.
To
note,
this
is
the
first
time
Rakhi
had
visited
a
dargah
post
her
wedding
to
Adil.
In
the
video,
Rakhi
was
dressed
in
a
pink
and
yellow
suit
and
stated
that
she
is
offering
prayers
at
the
dargah
for
her
mother's
speedy
recovery.
Besides,
she
also
stated
that
she
will
be
praying
for
her
happy
married
life
with
Adil.
She
stated,
"Meri
abhi
abhi
shaadi
hui
hai
Adil
Khan
Durrani
se
aur
pehli
baar
main
dargah
par
chaadar
chadhana
chahti
hu.
Meri
dua
qubool
ho.
Meri
maa
ki
tabiyat
achi
ho
jaye
aur
meri
shaadi
phale
ye
main
dua
karti
hu.
Wahan
pe
sab
log
meri
shaadi
ke
liye
dua
karein".
Meanwhile,
Adil
Khan
stated
that
his
family
is
yet
to
accept
Rakhi
Sawant.
Talking
about
the
same,
he
stated,
"Woh
process
ab
bhi
chal
rahi
hai
(it
is
an
ongoing
process).
It
will
take
some
time".
Even
Rakhi
spoke
about
Adil's
family
in
an
interview
and
said,
"Kuch
log
unko
chadha
rahe
hain
ki
'Rakhi
Sawant
ko
abhi
bahu
banakar
laoge
to
tumhari
behen
ki,
kaun
shaadi
karega.'
Kya
hai
ye.
Mai
Rakhi
Sawant,
main
kya
koi
terrorist
hu?
Meri
shaadi
kyu
nhi
ho
sakti,
kya
mai
koi
terrorist
hu
(Some
people
say
things
like
'if
you
will
bring
Rakhi
as
your
wife,
who
will
marry
your
sister.'
What
is
this?
Am
I
some
terrorist,
why
can't
I
get
married)?
Why
can't
his
sister
get
good
prospects
because
of
me,
relations
are
anyway
made
in
heaven".
