Truck Araha Hai Dhakka Mar De Main Marjati Hu: Rakhi Sawant Tells Monalisa After Hubby Denies Their Marriage

Rakhi
Sawant
has
been
grabbing
all
the
eyeballs
ever
since
rumours
about
her
wedding
surfaced
on
the
internet.
It
is
being
said
that
the
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
4
contestant
tied
the
knot
with
Adil
in
2022,
months
before
she
participated
in
the
reality
show
that
was
hosted
by
Sanjay
Manjrekar.
While
Rakhi
Sawant
remained
tight-lipped
about
her
wedding
last
year,
she
disclosed
the
news
earlier
this
week
by
sharing
photos
with
Adil
Khan
Durrani
on
social
media.
The
actress-dancer
surprised
everyone
when
she
announced
her
marriage.
Rakhi
Sawanrt
confirmed
that
she
got
hitched
in
a
secret
Nikaah
ceremony
on
July
2,
2022;
however,
Adil
Durrani
denied
marrying
her
while
talking
to
a
news
channel.
Their
different
statements
set
several
tongues
wagging
as
fans
assumed
that
the
couple
faced
issues
in
their
relationship.
WHAT'S
NEXT
FOR
RAKHI
SAWANT?
On
the
professional
front,
Rakhi
was
recently
seen
in
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
season
4.
She
entered
the
reality
show
as
a
wildcard
contestant,
taking
away
Rs
9
lakh
during
the
grand
finale.
The
Marathi
Mulgi
decided
to
quit
the
game
and
take
the
amount,
leaving
the
viewers
shocked.