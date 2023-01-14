Truck Araha Hai Dhakka Mar De Main Marjati Hu: Rakhi Sawant Tells Monalisa After Hubby Denies Their Marriage

Rakhi Sawant has been grabbing all the eyeballs ever since rumours about her wedding surfaced on the internet. It is being said that the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 contestant tied the knot with Adil in 2022, months before she participated in the reality show that was hosted by Sanjay Manjrekar.

While Rakhi Sawant remained tight-lipped about her wedding last year, she disclosed the news earlier this week by sharing photos with Adil Khan Durrani on social media. The actress-dancer surprised everyone when she announced her marriage.

Rakhi Sawanrt confirmed that she got hitched in a secret Nikaah ceremony on July 2, 2022; however, Adil Durrani denied marrying her while talking to a news channel. Their different statements set several tongues wagging as fans assumed that the couple faced issues in their relationship.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR RAKHI SAWANT?

On the professional front, Rakhi was recently seen in Bigg Boss Marathi season 4. She entered the reality show as a wildcard contestant, taking away Rs 9 lakh during the grand finale. The Marathi Mulgi decided to quit the game and take the amount, leaving the viewers shocked.